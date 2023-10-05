5 Bingeworthy YouTube Channels

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) initiated a labor strike on May 2, 2023 (that date again), alleging compensation disputes, increasing work, and the unfair use of artificial intelligence as the grounds for the walkouts. Just two months later, on 14 July 2023, the Screen Actors Guild/American Federation of Television and Radio Artists joined the WGA on the picket lines against the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP). On Saturday September, 23, 2023, the WGA and AMPTP reached a tentative (keyword there) agreement, while the world waits for the SAG-AFTRA deal, we’re still without Fall content.

Oh no, what will we ever do without Fall Television? Well you have your phone so social media for starters. Secondly, we still have YouTube. There are millions of content creators both rising and mainstream that have taken the platform by storm. From a filmmaker who is putting comedic hood films back on the map to a certain professional wrestling “Influencer,” these 5 channels have not only helped their particular genre reach bigger audiences, but gives the Youtube algorithm a run for its money. Here are 5 binge worthy channels on YouTube.

Bigg Jah!

YouTube/Bigg Jah

Over the last 5 years YouTube has seen a rise in hood cinema-based comedy films. Known as “Hood-Good,” the genre has exploded and has taken social media at large by storm. The names of Jae the Fade, Ayona the Artist, Jamal the Creative, and Lonnie the Comedian rang loud on this circuit and therefore warrant an honorable mention.

However, the undisputed king of YouTube Cinema is none other than Jahdai Pickett, otherwise known as Bigg Jah. Having joined YouTube in 2011, Jah has amassed over 1.6 million subscribers and has garnered over half a billion views. He writes, directs, and produces his own content. Pickett broke through in 2018 with his series ‘The Lesbian Homie.’ The first iteration proved so successful that it led to a second season and the development of other characters and shows (e.g., ‘Super Blood’ and ‘Let Me Ask My Girl’). So, strap in and get ready for a funny, dramatic, yet laid-back time as Bigg Jah takes his content ‘2 Da Max!’

Wrestling With Wregret

The Internet Wrestling Community (IWC) comprises a wide range of journalists, experts, historians, and marks (only insiders get that term). Wrestling With Wregret, founded in 2013 by Brian Zane, stands out as one of the IWC’s most reliable content creators on the platform (sorry Whatculture, Vee Infuso, and Cultaholic). With over 355,000 subscribers and a library of more than 1700 videos, Zane’s channel has become a significant influencer. His content spans a multitude of topics that any fan of sports entertainment (yeah, it’s obligatory that I say that) can think of. From modern to classic wrestling, Zane’s wit, expertise, and knowledge of wrestling know no limits.

YouTube/Wrestling With Wregret

Zane is primarily recognized for his ‘short form’ videos and Classic Pay-Per-View reviews. These short-form videos typically delve into a wrestler’s tenure with a specific organization (e.g., Lex Luger in WWE, Bret Hart in WCW, and Goldberg in both), explore promotion graveyards (examining the downfalls of XWF, Wrestling Society X, WEW), and classic Pay-Per-Views (such as WrestleMania III, Starrcade ’97, and Vengeance 2003). 2023 marks the 10 year anniversary of the channel, and over the course of its existence, has seen 200,000,000 views. Whether you’re into old school, new school or even cooking, then the Z-Man (not Tom Zenk) have almost all of your needs. Zane’s release is consistent. He releases short form and classic PPV reviews every Wednesday. If there is a Pay-Per-View during the week he’ll give his predictions on Friday, and will most likely release the review the Monday after the event.

Deep Dive

Ever wondered about the dark side of Hollywood? Well, the good folks at Deep Dive have got you covered. This YouTube channel delves deep into some of entertainment’s most significant scandals. From the creepiness of Dan Schneider to the world according to The Hogans, Deep Dive provides viewers with a fully researched, comprehensive look at these controversies. The videos are primarily narrated by Shelby and Jake, whose contrasting voices add a dynamic element to the topics they discuss. The duo’s seemingly upbeat narration balances the grittiness of their content.

YouTube/Deep Dive

A spoiler alert and fair warning are in effect: this channel may ruin your childhood. One of the first things that comes to mind when a person hears Disney is happiness. After all, Disney World is touted as the happiest place on Earth. Deep Dive does a great job of taking a perceived positive image of something and distorting it. It takes the onion that is nostalgia and peels back each of the layers. Behind every layer is a stinkier layer; the further you go, the worse it becomes. It’s interesting, shocking, but above all, informative.

Primm’s Hood Cinema

YouTube/Primm’s Hood Cinema

We here at Trill Mag love cinema, especially hood cinema, and comedy. What encapsulates that? Well, Primm’s Hood Cinema, of course. Meet Moses Primm—you all know him. He’s that guy who posts YouTube videos inconsistently, he’s always high, and he’s constantly on Twitch watching Showtime at the Apollo. In all seriousness, channel is the destination for all things hood film related. With 336,000 subscribers on YouTube he has amassed nearly 50 million views on his channel.

The content on the page is geared towards those who would consider film themselves a film buff. It doesn’t matter what genre you’re into Primm’s Hood Cinema, somehow has something for everyone to enjoy. With his ability to make even darkest film have a sense of humor, the range of Primm’s commentary is limitless. Boyz n Da Hood, Baby Boy, South Central, and Soul Plane have been reviewed on his channel. Primm’s comedic timing and understanding of scene layouts merge together for a comprehensive look at cinema’s greatest hood stories. As we stated earlier, Primm’s release schedule is a bit spacious, but you can always subscribe and get all of his notifications.

Hugo Henderson

No other award show captivates a year in popular culture like the MTV Video Music Awards. Hugo Henderson’s YouTube Channel highlight and reviews award shows from years past. Filled with nostalgia and in his words “hot messes,” his videos take a comprehensive look at what we were wearing, the shows we were watching, and who was on top of the A-list at the time. While the VMAs are the primary awards the Youtuber reviews, he doesn’t limit his content to it. Besides the VMAs Henderson discusses The Billboard Awards, MTV Movie Awards, The Kid’s Choice Awards, among others.

YouTube/Hugo Henderson

An overnight sensation, Henderson has quickly amassed over 28,000 subscribers in his short time as a YouTuber. As we stated, each award show (or review that he does) is presented as a time capsule of what pop culture was like. His knowledge and insight into some of the messiest moments in history are the stuff of legend. For example, the entire Christina Aguilera/Eminem feud played out at the VMAs from about 1999-2002. Henderson explains how the feud started, how it unfolded, and its aftermath effortlessly. Another example is Justin Timberlake’s 2013 Video Vanguard Performance that featured an N-Sync reunion. We won’t go into detail, but let’s just say the rest of N-Sync has every right to be upset. Henderson has proven to be very punctual with his releases; you can check out a new video weekly between the days of Monday and Thursday.