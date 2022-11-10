3 Must-Watch Movies for November 2022

There are many highly anticipated movies being released in November 2022. For example, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Enola Holmes 2, and Disenchanted.

These are just a few of the movies that are set to come out this month. In this article, I will be discussing the cast, plots, and release dates of these up-and-coming movies.

1. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Marvel Entertainment/ YouTube

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to Marvel’s Black Panther, is set to come out on November 11th. Due to the outbreak of Covid19 in 2020 and 2021, the filming and release of this highly anticipated sequel was postponed multiple times. Additionally, the tragic and premature passing of Chadwick Boseman on the 28th of August 2020 called a halt to all filming as the cast, crew, his family and the world mourned the loss of this talented actor.

As a result, the movie lacks the infamous Black Panther character that made the first movie so popular. Because of this, the plot takes a very feminine empowerment angle. The Dora Milaje, the all-female army, have to rise and protect their people and their beloved kingdom from outside and unwanted forces following King T’Challa’s death. It will be very exciting to see women taking the reins and leading the battle, finally. The cast of this movie contains Letitia Wright as Shuri, Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, and many more.

2. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Sequel

Netflix/YouTube

Daniel Craig is coming back to play the quirky detective, Benoit Blanc, in this sequel to the smash hit Knives Out, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Sequel. As seen in Knives Out, the character of Benoit Blanc is a modern take on Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot. On top of that, the sprawling cast of this movie is a nod to Christie’s complex mysteries yet again.

Although Craig is returning, he is the only member of the original cast to return. In their place is Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay, Edward Norton as Miles Bron, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, and more besides. Although Knives Out is already based on Christie’s work, the plot of its sequel gives a nod to Death on the Nile. Miles Bron, a millionaire, invites guests out to his Greek Island. When a person ends up dead, Blanc is put on the case. This movie will be shown in cinemas for one week starting on the 23rd of November and then it will be put on Netflix for all to enjoy!

3. Enola Holmes 2

Netflix/YouTube

Millie Bobby Brown returns as the lovable, curious, intelligent Enola Holmes in Enola Holmes 2. Enola is the little sister of the infamous fictional character, Sherlock Holmes played by Henry Cavill in this production. As seen before, Enola got into plenty of trouble in the first movie. Movie watchers are excited to see her tackle the city of London as a detective. She attempts to set up her own detective business in the city. Upon taking on her first case of a missing girl, she requires help from friends and her brother Sherlock. It has been on Netflix since the 4th of November and it is very worthwhile watch.

On top of the movies mentioned above, Disenchanted, the sequel to Enchanted is set to come out on November 18th. Don’t Worry Darling on the 7th of November and Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical on the 9th of November are more examples. November is the month for movies and as the weather gets worse, we look for every excuse to cuddle up on the couch with a hot chocolate and watch a movie as rain pours outside.