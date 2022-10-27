Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

6 Unmissable New Movies Coming to Netflix in November 2022

Avatar photo

Published

Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, Enola Holmes 2 update
Image Credit: Netflix

November is an amazing month for Netflix movies, with the highly-anticipated Enola Holmes 2 coming out in November. You’ll also find plenty of Christmas movies on Netflix to get you into the holiday spirit.

Stars like Jason Momoa, Justin Hartley, Florence Pugh, Lindsay Lohan, Freddie Prinze Jr., and more have new films coming to Netflix this November in an exciting line-up. As the weather outside cools down, it’s clear that Netflix has a variety of excellent movies available for subscribers.

Below we’re highlighting six of the biggest and most exciting Netflix movies streaming in November 2022.

Best Netflix movies to watch in November 2022

Enola Holmes 2, Nov. 4

Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, Enola Holmes 2 update
Netflix

In season two, Millie Bobby Brown plays Enola Holmes, Sherlock’s sister. Like her brother, Enola is now a detective-for-hire who realizes how difficult it still can be for female detectives to get respect from old-school officers.

Falling for Christmas, Nov. 10

Actress Lindsay Lohan is back in her first new movie since Among the Shadows in 2019. The film, released on Netflix this November and stars Lohan as a newly engaged heiress who takes a tumble just before Christmas, works well for sweet Christmas romantic comedy lovers.

The Wonder, Nov. 16

Actress Florence Pugh is already picking up awards season buzz for her amazing performance in this upcoming psychological drama produced by director Sebastian Leilo.

Christmas With You, Nov. 17

Lucille (a pop star) retreats to a small town at Christmastime to get closer to her fans. While she’s there, she not only finds a way to revitalize her career but also the chance at true love. This holiday comedy stars Lucifer’s Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr. and is one of the most-anticipated Netflix Christmas movies of the year!

The Noel Diary, Nov. 24


Slumberland, Nov. 18

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Blockbuster, Kamaia Fairburn, Kamaia Fairburn Netflix, Kamaia Fairburn bio Blockbuster, Kamaia Fairburn, Kamaia Fairburn Netflix, Kamaia Fairburn bio

Entertainment

Blockbuster Star Kamaia Fairburn’s Age, Height, Bio, Instagram, and Roles

Up-and-coming actress Kamaia Fairburn plays the edgy teenager Kayla in the upcoming Netflix workplace comedy series Blockbuster, co-starring Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, Madeleine Arthur,...

6 mins ago
Madeleine Arthur, Madeleine Arthur Age, Madeleine Arthur height, Madeleine Arthur netflix Madeleine Arthur, Madeleine Arthur Age, Madeleine Arthur height, Madeleine Arthur netflix

Entertainment

Blockbuster Star Madeleine Arthur Age, Height, Instagram, Roles: All You Need to Know

Fresh off her spooky role in the Netflix thriller Devil In Ohio, actress Madeleine Arthur is switching things up with a studio comedy where...

11 mins ago
The Upshaws, The Upshaws cast, The Upshaws plot, The Upshaws Netflix The Upshaws, The Upshaws cast, The Upshaws plot, The Upshaws Netflix

Entertainment

‘The Upshaws’ Season 2, Part 2: Release Updates, Plot, Cast, Episode Count, and More

Netflix just announced a release date for The Upshaws Season 2 Part 2. The first part of the second series premiered on June 29th...

17 mins ago
Aaron Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez Netflix, Netflix Aaron Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

Netflix Are Reportedly Working on a Aaron Hernandez Limited Series with Jon Bernthal

When Netflix’s new limited series starring Evan Peters on convicted killer Jeffrey Dahmer arrived on September 21, no one could have predicted the success...

20 mins ago
That ’90s Show, That ’90s Show plot, That ’90s Show cast, That ’90s Show review That ’90s Show, That ’90s Show plot, That ’90s Show cast, That ’90s Show review

Entertainment

‘That ‘90s Show’ Release Updates: When Could The ‘That ‘70s Show’ Spinoff Arrive On Netflix?

We’re quickly approaching the end of 2022, and it’s making us more and more anxious about the possibility of That ’90s Show coming out...

25 mins ago
Eddie Redmayne, Eddie Redmayne Netflix,Eddie Redmayne the good nurse Eddie Redmayne, Eddie Redmayne Netflix,Eddie Redmayne the good nurse

Entertainment

Best Eddie Redmayne Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

We’re close to demanding Netflix to add more of Eddie Redmayne’s best movies on its streaming service. (Their failure to add The Yellow Handkerchief...

29 mins ago
The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, The Conjuring Netflix, Netflix The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, The Conjuring Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

‘The Conjuring’ Movies: Are They Available to Watch on Netflix?

Plenty of horror movies will get you in the Halloween spirit. But if you’re looking for one of the best, we recommend The Conjuring....

34 mins ago
elite, elite season 7, elite new season, elite Netflix elite, elite season 7, elite new season, elite Netflix

Entertainment

‘Elite’ Season 7: Filming Update, Expected Release Date, Cast, and More

This week, Netflix dropped a short video that revealed their new season of “Elite” is set to premiere on October 25, and the show’s...

37 mins ago
The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot, The Good Nurse cast The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot, The Good Nurse cast

Entertainment

Netflix’s ‘The Good Nurse’: What Drugs Did Charles Cullen Use to Kill His Patients?

Watch The Good Nurse on Netflix if you want a thrilling movie experience. This movie tells the true story of nurse Charles Cullen, who...

40 mins ago
The Upshaws, The Upshaws cast, The Upshaws plot, The Upshaws Netflix The Upshaws, The Upshaws cast, The Upshaws plot, The Upshaws Netflix

Entertainment

Netflix Confirms Sitcom ‘The Upshaws’ Will Return for a Third Season

Netflix has announced that the hilarious sitcom “The Upshaws,” starring comedian Wanda Sykes, will be returning for two more seasons! The upcoming third season...

46 mins ago
The Lying Life of Adults, The Lying Life of Adults cast, The Lying Life of Adults plot, The Lying Life of Adults Netflix The Lying Life of Adults, The Lying Life of Adults cast, The Lying Life of Adults plot, The Lying Life of Adults Netflix

Entertainment

‘Lying Life of Adults’ Release Date, Cast, Synopsis and Everything Else We Know

What’s coming next to Netflix next year? A new European drama called The Lying Life of Adults. It’s based on the book by Elena...

22 hours ago
The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot, The Good Nurse cast The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot, The Good Nurse cast

Entertainment

‘The Good Nurse’: How was Charles Cullen Finally Caught?

After being released in select theaters on October 19, The Good Nurse finally arrives on Netflix on October 26, and subscribers are ready to...

22 hours ago