6 Unmissable New Movies Coming to Netflix in November 2022

November is an amazing month for Netflix movies, with the highly-anticipated Enola Holmes 2 coming out in November. You’ll also find plenty of Christmas movies on Netflix to get you into the holiday spirit.

Stars like Jason Momoa, Justin Hartley, Florence Pugh, Lindsay Lohan, Freddie Prinze Jr., and more have new films coming to Netflix this November in an exciting line-up. As the weather outside cools down, it’s clear that Netflix has a variety of excellent movies available for subscribers.

Below we’re highlighting six of the biggest and most exciting Netflix movies streaming in November 2022.

Best Netflix movies to watch in November 2022

Enola Holmes 2, Nov. 4

Netflix

In season two, Millie Bobby Brown plays Enola Holmes, Sherlock’s sister. Like her brother, Enola is now a detective-for-hire who realizes how difficult it still can be for female detectives to get respect from old-school officers.

Falling for Christmas, Nov. 10

Actress Lindsay Lohan is back in her first new movie since Among the Shadows in 2019. The film, released on Netflix this November and stars Lohan as a newly engaged heiress who takes a tumble just before Christmas, works well for sweet Christmas romantic comedy lovers.

The Wonder, Nov. 16

Actress Florence Pugh is already picking up awards season buzz for her amazing performance in this upcoming psychological drama produced by director Sebastian Leilo.

Christmas With You, Nov. 17

Lucille (a pop star) retreats to a small town at Christmastime to get closer to her fans. While she’s there, she not only finds a way to revitalize her career but also the chance at true love. This holiday comedy stars Lucifer’s Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr. and is one of the most-anticipated Netflix Christmas movies of the year!

The Noel Diary, Nov. 24



Slumberland, Nov. 18