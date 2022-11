‘1899’ Worldwide Netflix Release Times [By Timezone]

The movie 1899 is coming soon, and we’re doing everything possible to prepare you for the new show. We’ll clear our schedule so we won’t be disturbed while bingeing it, but what’s most important is knowing when you can expect the series to be released on Netflix.

1899 is a mystery-horror series that was first announced in November 2018. The creative duo who produced the Netflix series Dark created the show.

1899 Release Time on Netflix by Time Zone

Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT on November 16

Hawaii: 10:00 p.m. HST on November 16

West Coast of the US: midnight PT on November 17

South Korea: 5:00 p.m. KST on November 17

Brazil: 5:00 a.m. BRT on November 17

Mountain Time: 1:00 a.m. MT on November 17

Dubai, UAE: 12:00 p.m. GST on November 17

India: 1:30 p.m. IST on November 17

Spain: 9:00 a.m. CEST on November 17

Israel: 10:00 a.m. IDT on November 17

South Africa: 10:00 a.m. SAST on November 17

England: 8:00 a.m. BST on November 17

Midwest of the US: 2:00 a.m. CT on November 17

East Coast of the US: 3:00 a.m. ET on November 17

France: 9:00 a.m. CEST on November 17

Germany: 9:00 a.m. CEST on November 17

Italy: 9:00 a.m. CEST on November 17

Japan: 5:00 p.m. KST on November 17

Sydney, Australia: 6:00 p.m. AEST on November 17