‘1899’ Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot, And Everything Else We Know

After the success of Dark, a period piece mystery-horror show developed by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar is set to hit Netflix. The new show is titled 1899 and will take viewers far back in time but with a modern twist on grim.

Jantje Friese and Bart van Oekel were successful with Dark and wanted to work on a new project at Netflix. They also agreed on an overall deal with Netflix. Development for 1899 started in 2018.

We are excited to see how the series will end, and we are confident that it will be just as popular with critics as Dark was. There is so much intriguing information about what happens next, and for a look into the future, all you need to do is read below.

We got a teaser for the upcoming movie called 1899 at Netflix’s Geeked Week this summer. Now we are getting more news about it at Netflix’s TUDUM event on September 24, 2022, including when the release date will be!

The upcoming show will be released on November 17, 2022.

1899 cast

Maciej Musial as Olek

Rosalie Craig as Virginia

Clara Rosager as Tove

Jonas Bloquet as Lucien

Mathilde Ollivier as Clémence

Alexandre Willaume

Aneurin Barnard

Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen

Miguel Bernardeau

Richard Hope

Emily Beecham as Maura Franklin

Andreas Pietschmann as Eyk Larsen

Anton Lesser

1899 teasers