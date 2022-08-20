Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Culture

Issey Miyake: An Insight Into The Life of the Revolutionary Japanese Designer

An insight into the life of revolutionary Japanese designer Issey Miyake following his recent passing, and how he single-handedly shaped and influenced the fashion world today.

Published

Credit: FashionStock.com/Shutterstock

An insight into the life of revolutionary Japanese designer Issey Miyake following his recent passing, and how he single-handedly shaped and influenced the fashion world today.

Recognised as one of the pioneers of fashion, Issey Miyake created his clothes by exploring links between the body and material, which further resulted in his brand attaining global success. Born in Hiroshima, Japan, Miyake took an early interest in the relationship between the cloth and the human, using artists such as Isamu Noguchi and Madeline Vionett as his inspiration. As his fashion career progressed, it became evident that what would make Miyake stand out was his experimental nature and passion for creating designs that were as comfortable as they were physically attractive. With this vision to achieve both flexibility and durability, he became the first designer to apply pleats after the fabric was cut and sewn, allowing the material to hold the memory of the overall design. Through this constant desire to attend to his customers’ needs and wants, Issey Miyake was named the ‘pioneer of fashion’, famously saying that “…I do not have an interest in fashion…only in design for living”.

As well as ensuring optimum movement and flexibility for his consumers at the forefront of his designs, another aspect that added to the uniqueness of Miyake as a revolutionary was his interest in sustainability and the materials derived from fossil fuels. Not only did this impact the materials sourced in the manufacturing of his clothing items, but it also led to the creation of his water-themed perfumes, which would become a globally recognized staple. When reflecting on his career, it becomes evident that Issey Miyake used his clients as symbols of his work to encompass the true meanings behind his designs. Famously seen in a classic black turtleneck, the creator of Apple, Steve Jobs, specified to the millimeter the sleeve lengths to the items of clothing which he would regularly order from Miyake, stating that “…I asked Issey to make me some of his black turtlenecks that I liked, and he made me like a hundred of them”.

Issey Miyake will forever be remembered for his revolutionary work within the fashion industry, his designs famously combining Eastern and Western elements. His work combines both science and fashion, using unconventional methods and materials to produce timeless and revolutionary pieces of fashion that have and will continue to inspire many today and in the future to come. Leaving behind an incredible legacy, Issey Miyake has single-handedly shaped how fashion is perceived and will continue to influence many aspiring artists and designers through his work; as famously quoted by himself, “Design is not for philosophy – it’s for life.”

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Art

The Chewing Gum Man: How London’s Millennium Bridge Became an Art Gallery

London boasts another lesser-known mini-museum full of paintings on discarded chewing gum on Millennium Bridge.

3 days ago

Culture

Photos From a Dark Room in a Digital Age

Photographer Liam Gildea describes his work and process of using film to create.

3 days ago

Art

Today, What Is Art, Really?

Art is now an afterthought, and our thinkers, heroes, and artists, are doing ketamine while they paint and swag out.

4 days ago

Culture

Ellen DeGeneres Sends Her Best Wishes to Ex Anne Heche Following Car Crash

On Friday, a car crash left Anne Heche in critical condition, with Ellen DeGeneres sending well-wishes to her ex-girlfriend. “I don’t want anyone to...

August 12, 2022

Culture

Behind The Bops: Six Great Podcasts For Music Lovers

Expand your music taste, enhance your playlists and jam out like a musicologist.

August 12, 2022

Culture

‘I Just Killed My Dad’: Cast, Plot, and Is Netflix’s Show Based on a True Story?

Netflix has a massive collection of content that is based on true events. But is ‘I Just Killed My Dad’ one of those true...

August 10, 2022

Culture

19 New Netflix Movies and Series Arriving This Week [7 August 2022]

Netflix always adds new movies and shows to its collection every week. This week the fans are going to have a lot to stream....

August 10, 2022

Culture

‘Bad Sisters’: Plot, Cast, and Where to Watch

The fans of the British sitcom Catastrophe, starring Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan, are excited to hear about Horgan returning with a new series-Bad,...

August 10, 2022

Culture

‘From Scratch’: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Synopsis, and More

Zoe Saldaña’s ‘From Scratch’ is going to hit Netflix soon. ‘From Scratch’ is a Netflix original series that is created by Attica Locke and...

August 10, 2022

Culture

Where to Watch ‘Grease’ the Musical

Grease is one of the most iconic and beloved musicals that have hit the silver screen and stars include in that are John Travolta,...

August 10, 2022

Culture

‘The Imperfects’: Expected Netflix Release Date, Plot, and Trailer

The Imperfects, Netflix has developed yet another sci-fi series titled which is releasing in September 2022 on Netflix. The series will star Designated Survivor‘s...

August 10, 2022

Culture

‘Do Revenge’: Plot, Cast, Release Date, and More

A new fun dark-comedy starring Maya Hawke, and Camila Mendes, Do Revenge, is coming to Netflix in September 2022. Here is the plot, cast,...

August 10, 2022