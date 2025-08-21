Connect with us

From Shelf to Screen: Why We Only Care About Novels After They’re Adapted

Why reading feels like pre-gaming for the adaptation.

Published

A series of televisions stacked together, displaying different film charcters.
Image by Olivia Talevi/Trill. (Shutterstock)

There’s a bookcase in the corner of the living room in my mother’s house. It’s filled with character; wonky, obtuse, and well beyond vintage chic. The overstuffed shelves hold years of memories: books we’ve never read, ones with notes in the margins and others so loved they barely have a front cover holding them together at the seams. I look at the corner of the room where it lives every time I come home and I noticed something I hadn’t on my last visit.

I realised how many of the books on it have one thing in common — nearly all have been adapted into movies or TV shows. Poor ThingsConversations with FriendsOne DayNormal People, even Twilight. It’s less of a bookshelf and more akin to a Netflix home page in disguise. It’s strange to think about, as though our bookcase is more like a forgotten Blockbuster, rather than a personal library. This bookcase to me represents current reading habits. These books aren’t just novels, they’re the source material for the adaptations they become.

A book’s real cultural moment doesn’t seem to arrive as it used to. With social media/ Booktok beginning to shape what we read it feels like adaptations aren’t just a bonus anymore, but the blueprint. I’ve started to wonder: do we actually read, or do we just curate shelves to reflect the media we enjoy? Are we witnessing a decline in literary value, or simply a transformation in how literature lives alongside the screen?

This all sounds a little confusing doesn’t it, so let’s look at how it’s happening (and why in some ways it might be a good thing?).

The book doesn’t hit till the trailer does

Books rarely seem to burst onto the scene the way they used to. Instead of novels gaining traction through word of mouth or personal recommendations their cultural relevance often hinges on their adaptation into film or TV. Unlike traditional reading habits, the books that find their way onto our shelves tend to do so because of the media they inspire.

Take Sally Rooney’s Normal People, for example. Although the novel quietly built a devoted following, it wasn’t until the BBC adaptation that it became a cultural moment for Gen‑Z. We all loved watching Connell and Marianne’s romantic mishaps as we all sheltered at home (or at least I did). After this everyone became a devoted follower of Rooney. Come on, admit it, you only read the book after the series dropped. It’s okay, I did too.

A man and woman sitting in a grassy field.
Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones as Connell and Marianne from ‘Normal People’. (Credit: BBC)

Normal People was a moment; a phenomenon. We rushed to buy it, read half, and felt satisfied just knowing the story. The now famed novel by Irish author Sally Rooney was thrown into quiet fame after the success of the series. Of course, timing played its part. Amidst worldwide lockdown worldwide collective isolation drew us to television.

Even beyond that , Normal People didn’t just resonate, it endured. It wasn’t just the story that stayed with people, but by the way it looked, sounded, and felt. We really rooted for Connell and Marianne’s white‑pasty romance (or at least I did). They became more than characters on a page; reshaped by the adaptation and morphed into something bigger.

It shows us how adaptations have the power to supersede the book, not conceptually, but in scope. We can attach new memories and feelings to stories that inspire us. The attributes of a cinematic story lend themselves to narratives we care about.

Ostensibly, we like to believe that books inspire the content we watch and when the writing truly resonates, it deserves its place in our cultural sphere. But if we look closer, we can see that the adaptation becomes the author of how we remember the book.

When the adaptation rewrites the memory

It can appear that adaptations guide our reading preferences. The bookshelves we fill, big or small, have become miniature cinematic libraries. In examining other modern adaptations, we can see how movies have come to be the definitive representations of media. Call Me by Your Name by author André Aciman (let’s call it CMBYN for convenience) shows us how films can become more synonymous than the novel.

What comes to mind for me is Timothée Chalamet perched up against the fire, the gorgeous architecture of Crema, accompanied by a vibrant soundtrack — not the descriptions of the Italian countryside by the author. It’s interesting to reflect on what Aciman thinks of his work as it transformed. He himself made it clear he had apprehensions about how the world he created changed, but ultimately came to be fond of the film he inadvertently created.

Two young men holding an artefact by the seaside.
Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer in ‘Call me By Your Name’. (Credit: Sony Pictures)

Sufjan Stevens’s raw emotional performance for the film will forever be tied to CMBYN. Its author Aciman realised, reflecting that on a visit to the set it wasn’t his responsibility anymore; his story transcended. It’s as though he knew the story was no longer fully his, that it had moved into another space where the music, performances and visuals of Luca Guadagnino had altered his prose.

Stevens’s songs don’t sit in the background either; they intertwine with the scenes. “Mystery of Love” doesn’t just play during the story, it becomes part of how we remember it. The soundtrack doesn’t accompany the film’s narrative, it connects with it, it bleeds into how we experience the heartbreak somewhere in northern Italy.

It’s as though even André Aciman was perceptive of how his novel would soon change. Whether he wanted it or not, Luca Guadagnino’s adaptation has taken precedent in our minds. His picture defines how we remember Elio’s fleeting romance; Aciman’s fiction is more defined by the cinematic adaptation it became.

Adaptations are everywhere, even if we don’t realise it.

Embarrassingly enough I caught myself privy to the very thing I thought I had been so perceptive of. With pertinent bookcase in full view, my family and I watched Poor Things last week. I had naively thought that this 2023 picturing starring Emma Stone was an original work. Without realising it , I devoured the film front to back, blissfully unaware it was ever a book my own bookshelf had been babysitting.

I was told by my younger (smarter) sister that Poor Things was an adaptation of a novel. As a supposed Glaswegian, I was embarrassed not to have realised the film was adapted from the seminal novel by the famed Alasdair Gray. I’m living proof of how easily we can accept adaptations as the definitive version of a story, without even releasing that the content we love originally came from literature.

Book cover for Poor Things, depicting a man and two women on a couch.
‘Poor Things’ by Alasdair Gray Book Cover Credit: Bloomsbury/Oxfam

Without meaning to, we often treat the screen as the source. But in doing so, adaptations can actually spark curiosity. They can push us to trace things back, to ask where the spectacle came from in the first place. Yes, adaptations can sometimes overwhelm or even eclipse the original ideas they’re based on. It makes me wonder, is there a strange symbiosis between screen and page? If so, it might not be a bad thing? Stay with me for a moment. If you want… you’ve read this far.

So….what’s left on the shelf ?

It’s kind of, sort of, a good thing. What my embarrassing viewing of Poor Things shows is that adaptations give us a newfound capacity to read. My first instinct was to run out and find a copy of Poor Things. There’s almost a novelty in this way of consuming content. We now have multifaceted ways to engage with narratives that intrigue us.

Adaptation, in a literal sense, is a susceptibility to change. What the aforementioned modern examples show us is that the ideas stemming from novels were brilliant enough to deserve more. Although there is an arguable saturation of fiction, each example has inspired many of us to read the stories we love in a new light (me included!).

Adaptations can redefine how we analyse books. Was said adaptation good? Did it deliver on what the book didn’t? An expanse of questions comes from simply considering how success is achieved from adaptation. It makes us appreciate the transition from shelf to screen more.

I began writing this article as a staunch believer against everything I’ve just argued—but I’ve come to realise that, in many ways, adaptations are important. They introduce us to ideas we might not have the hindsight to see. Be curious, and have another look at the bookcase… if you want.

