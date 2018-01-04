The US Mexico Border Is Being Given A Magnificent Makeover

Photo: Enrique Chiu

A two mile long mural is being painted on the wall to represent unity between Mexico and America.

Enrique Chiu is the Mexican born artist who put plans for the project in to motion in early 2017 when he began a personal mission to beautify his home of Tijuana.

Describing the wall as ‘rusty and dirty’ Chiu wanted to make it look colourful and vibrant to show solidarity amongst the people.

And as 2017 progressed, the affects of Trump and his administration only motivated Chiu and a group of American and Mexican artists to succeed in their mission to paint ‘The Mural of Brotherhood’.

In December 2017, over 2600 volunteers began painting positive messages of peace and hope on the Mexican facing side of the US owned wall.

Photo: Roberto Arce

Not only do Chiu and his team hope to make the wall spectacular, they want to beat the current Guinness World Record for the world’s longest mural, which is the Pueblo Levee in Colorado existing at two miles long and 58 foot tall.

The mural on the US Mexico border will reach beyond Tijuana, extending in to Tecate, Mexicale, Ciudad Juarez, Naco and Reynosa so with all luck Chiu and his team will beat the record, and at the same time create a magnificent piece of art representing hope and unity.

