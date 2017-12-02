WATCH: This Hilarious Uber Argument Got Its Very Own Animated Adaptation

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Uber has utilized technology to replace the old taxi system. It has never been easier to catch a ride. You just take out your phone and a car is waiting for you. This system seem like a blessing but truly like everything else it has it’s down falls.

Uber makes it easy for anyone to become a driver. Taxi company put there employees through training but Uber doesn’t put there drivers through as tough a process. Being an Uber driver is essential working in costumer service. If you have ever worked in costumer service you know how difficult it can be. It’s possible a little extra training would make the Uber experience smoother for both costumer and driver.

We’ve all heard the horror stories of Uber drivers who end up with a drunk they can’t get rid of or a costumer with a driver that has to run a errand first. This doesn’t reflect the whole company just individual incidents, such as this video example. https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=95&v=qJz18c6gw8c It is unclear whether the driver is justify in all his yelling but we can all agree the costumer was unreasonable.

Due to the use of phones the Uber experience is viewed more personally than the old taxi experience thus people seem to forget the professional aspect of this interaction. However, it is just like any other costumer service interaction we have daily. We buy groceries from the store, we buy rides for Uber. We should be able to treat the clerk and driver with the same amount of respect. There will always be that costumer who doesn’t. A little training could help the keep the drivers from cracking but so could common decency.

