Home / Art / Artist’s Reddition of Modern Life, Possibly A Little Too Accurate?

Artist’s Reddition of Modern Life, Possibly A Little Too Accurate?

By on 16th August 2017
Images Via

Art. A very opinionated subject.

By that I mean there are some who would never want to see the painting again let alone pay millions of pounds to have it hanging on their living room wall.

The artist Alex Gross although born in the big apple is now based in Los Angeles.

At 48 he has brought out a new collection, sharing with us his thoughts on modern life.

Alex Gross 6

Alex Gross 11

Although we may all agree that people do spend too much time in their phones did we really think that it was this bad? That we are ignoring all of our surroundings because of what is happening, or not happening, 100 miles away.

Alex Gross 10

Alex Gross 3

I don’t even know if i could manage without some form of technology for a day!

Alex’s Paintings have been selling from $10,000 to $40,000 showing just how successful his career has become and possibly how true the messages within are.

If you want to check it out for yourself here is some of his work.

Liked this guy? See Kurt Cobain‘s collection!

I am a 1st year English literature student at Bangor University in North Wales. I have grown up in the lovely countryside of East Yorkshire, it is truly a wonderful place to be especially with family surrounding you. I have always loved writing, hoping to do a masters in journalism at the end of my three years. Other than writing my favourite thing is to travel, I love to visit new places and learn about their cultures and customs. Wanting to visit every country in the world is a big ask, I know, but we have got to set our sights high.
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

error: