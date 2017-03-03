Home / Photo / Stunning Photos Show Nightlife Of Japan’s Red-Light District

Stunning Photos Show Nightlife Of Japan’s Red-Light District

By on 3rd March 2017
Tucked away in Shinjuku, a special ward of Tokyo, is Kabukichō, a busy red-light district that boasts more than just entertainment.

At night in Kabukichō, the streets and bars come alive with glowing neon signs and hoards of people. But hidden underneath all of the excitement is an underworld made up of criminals and gangs. In this area of Japan, a thousand yazuka (international organized crime rings originating in the country) are rumored to operate. For this reason, many refer to the district as the “Sleepless Town”.

In the 1960s and 70s, one photographer by the name of Watanabe Katsumi curiously wandered the streets, observing yazuka. He took pictures of the mobs, gangsters, pimps, drag queens, and prostitutes, all of who called Kabukichō home. Katsumi considered the area and its streets his theater, and those who posed for him were his actors. The photographer depicted the lives of these performers in his image collection, a volume titled “The Gangs of Kabukichō”. Take a look:

TOKYO’S RED LIGHT DISTRICT 18

TOKYO’S RED LIGHT DISTRICT 1TOKYO’S RED LIGHT DISTRICT 2TOKYO’S RED LIGHT DISTRICT 3TOKYO’S RED LIGHT DISTRICT 4TOKYO’S RED LIGHT DISTRICT 5TOKYO’S RED LIGHT DISTRICT 6TOKYO’S RED LIGHT DISTRICT 7TOKYO’S RED LIGHT DISTRICT 8TOKYO’S RED LIGHT DISTRICT 9TOKYO’S RED LIGHT DISTRICT 10TOKYO’S RED LIGHT DISTRICT 11TOKYO’S RED LIGHT DISTRICT 12TOKYO’S RED LIGHT DISTRICT 13TOKYO’S RED LIGHT DISTRICT 14TOKYO’S RED LIGHT DISTRICT 15TOKYO’S RED LIGHT DISTRICT 16TOKYO’S RED LIGHT DISTRICT 17

Fascinating photos. Katsumi’s book was reissued in 2006. For a hefty price you can buy it here if you want to take a closer look at his stunning work.

