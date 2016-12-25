WATCH: MTV’s ‘White Guy Resolutions 2017’ Video Sparks Outrage

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

The once innovative MTV, these days equivalent to an embarrassing family uncle who thinks he ‘gets’ young folks, has now taken to patronising – no, make that downright insulting – its viewers. Particularly, white male viewers.

Hey, @MTVNews: I came up with a reality check for your counterproductive pathetically pedantic 'New Years Resolutions For White People' vid. pic.twitter.com/VSI8T4vdnD — Sky Williams (@SkyWilliams) December 19, 2016

Titled ‘White Guy Resolutions 2017’, the video informs viewers that America was never ‘great’ unless you were a white guy and other such rubbish. Yes, let’s educate those white ignoramuses about racism by being – dun dun dun – racist. Well done, pricks. Do one.

As you might expect, MTV have consequently and deservedly been lambasted by just about everyone on Earth. What the hell were they thinking? I’m sure they’ll try to say it was meant to be satiric or similar – you know: anything that stands a chance of smoothing over their total fuck-up and makes them seem witty.

And yet, despite this atrocious offering, MTV still deems some things too rude…