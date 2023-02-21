Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Turkey Suffers Second Deadly Earthquake in Two Weeks

Pretty much exactly two weeks on, Turkey suffers another round of deadly earthquake as tremor’s once again caused destruction. The 6.4 and 5.8 magnitude quakes hit Turkey’s capital Hatay and the Turkey-Syria border on Monday.

Published

Families are left devastated and traumatised and love ones remain missing. Image: Mohammad Bash/Shutterstock

Pretty much precisely two weeks on, Turkey suffered another round of deadly earthquakes as tremor’s once again caused destruction. On Monday, the 6.4 and 5.8 magnitude quakes hit Turkey’s capital Hatay and the Turkey-Syria border.

At least six people have been killed and 200 injured in the latest earthquake on the Turkey-Syria border.

Due to the nature of an earthquake and the endless amount of rubble, tracking casualties is almost impossible.

Rescue missions are again in full force as a new devastating quake hits Turkey.

Hospitals remain overwhelmed and at total capacity as more and more people need medical help.

Buildings are continuing to fall. Many buildings are past the point of saving and are just piles of rubble on the ground.

Buildings are destroyed in the earthquakes. Image Credit: Twintyre/Shutterstock

After such impactful quakes at the beginning of the month, aftershocks are expected. However, the high magnitude of these quakes means the devastation just keeps coming. Scientifically, the aftershocks are expected to decrease daily, but so far, the earthquakes are maintaining a high and destructive magnitude.

The Mental and Physical Pressures on the Country

Turkey and Syria are in a state of devastation and trauma following the repeated quakes hitting the countries. The previous earthquakes have resulted in deep trauma as thousands of people remain still missing.

Over 23 million people were affected by the quakes two weeks ago, which only increases as time passes. Last week the death toll from the 7.8 and 7.6 magnitude quakes at the beginning of the month reached over 41,000.

People in Turkey and Syria remain in a constant state of alert as more quakes keep coming.

Al Jazeera’s reporter Stefanie Dekker says that, “when you’re dealing with Mother Nature, there is nothing you can do,” and this unpredictability is causing so much stress. She said, “I believe this has a major impact on the people here.”

As well as the physical pressures, this level of trauma is immense mentally.

The international organization Medecins Sans Frontieres has been on the frontline since the 6th of February. Teams of medical professionals immediately began treating patients and providing supplies. So far, they estimate they have helped over 7,600 people.

Sebastien Gay, the Head of MSF in Syria, says,

“Health facilities are impacted and overwhelmed. He goes on to say, “the medical staff in northern Syria are working around the clock to respond to the huge numbers of wounded arriving at the facilities.”

The organization also highlights that this humanitarian crisis leaves many without shelter, food, and water. Basic needs aren’t being met.

Over 2,500 families have received blankets, hygiene kits, and food items from MSF. Thirty-eight hospitals have received donations of trauma and surgical equipment. However, this isn’t enough. The pressure on everyone in Turkey and Syria is rising, so it isn’t sustainable.

Mother Nature is unpredictable. Realistically, more aftershocks will hit Turkey and Syria, and these impacts are almost impossible to measure. It is a time when everyone needs to continue to come together and help in any way they can.

In this article:,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Politics

Gen Z Activism and Voting: Will the Youth Make Their Voices Heard?

Gen Z may defy the expectation of young people voting less.

2 days ago

News

Bruce Willis’s Family Announce He Has Frontotemporal Dementia

The actor's family have just released a public statement updating his fans on his newest diagnosis.

4 days ago

Politics

Trump’s Twitter: A Timeline of the Most Infamous Account in History

Following Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, former President Donald Trump has been unbanned from the social media platform. With rumours of Trump returning to...

6 days ago

News

At Least 3 Students Dead in Michigan State University Shooting

At least three Michigan State University students are dead following a mass shooting on Monday Night. Five have been reported injured and are in...

02/14/2023

News

PM Sunak Readies UK Typhoon Jets After “Spy Balloons” Shot Down By US 

“I want people to know that we will do everything it takes to keep the country safe. We have something called the ‘quick reaction...

02/14/2023
Super Bowl Super Bowl

News

Super Bowl LVII Recap: Rihanna Reveals Pregnancy as Chiefs Pull Off Stunning Comeback to Win

Super Bowl LVII is undisputedly one of the best Super Bowls of all time! No dull moment in sight!

02/13/2023

Climate

Roads & Logging Banned in Tongass National Forest

Biden overturned a Trump ruling that opened the Tongass National Forest up to roadbuilding and logging in 2020.

02/09/2023

Science

Blame it on Your Brain: Why Gen Z are Obsessed with Their Frontal Lobes

25 is the new 18 when it comes to reaching full frontal lobe maturity.

02/08/2023

News

China Goes Into Meltdown After Suspected Spy Balloon is Recovered at Sea

Tension rises again between China and USA due to a weather balloon gone off-piste.

02/08/2023

Politics

The Nightmare of Trump Past: Re-Election and Trans Rights

Trump’s radical views on transgender rights if re-elected.

02/06/2023

Politics

Ron DeSantis Wants to Make It Easier for Florida to Kill People

Cive Stafford Smith, human rights lawyer who has spent over 25 years working on behalf of defendants facing the death penalty in the U.S...

02/03/2023

News

Anti-Aircraft Gun Among Weapons Seized During Arrest of El Chapo’s Son

Ovidio Guzman, son of Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo', was finally captured. In a bedroom, nearly 50 weapons were found. Amongst these was an...

02/03/2023