Is Elon Musk right that ‘AI is our biggest existential threat’?

Elon Musk has a grave concern about AI surpassing human intelligence, and it would be a drastic risk for us.
Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX, CEO of Tesla, CTO and chairman of Twitter, Co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI, at VIVA Technology.

Elon Musk is deeply concerned about the potential dangers of AI. 

He believes machines could become more intelligent than humans, which he thinks could be extremely dangerous for people. A possibility, even if it’s small, exists that AI could outsmart humans and pose a risk to our safety.

He highlights that all civilizations have a limited lifespan or tend to decline, emphasizing the weakness of human civilization.

Musk’s vision for AI safety summit

Musk wants the summit to promote global cooperation on AI safety. He also wants it to lay the foundation for an unbiased third party to oversee technological advancements. 

He also highlights the imperative of global collaboration in addressing AI-related risks. Musk’s unwavering attitude on the dangers of AI reflected his ongoing commitment to raising awareness about these potential threats.

He made these comments while talking to the media. He made these comments when he arrived at the first global Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit in the UK. Musk, known as one of the world’s wealthiest individuals, is a prominent and well-established critic of artificial intelligence.

Nick Clegg’s concerns over ‘deep fakes’ and electoral Risks

Nick Clegg, an executive at Meta and former UK deputy prime minister, spoke at the summit. He is also a notable speaker. Clegg worried about AI creating things, especially for the upcoming elections in the US and the UK. 

He specifically highlighted the issue of “deep fakes,” AI-generated content capable of convincingly mimicking human voices and appearances.

Clegg agreed that deep fake videos are dangerous, but we might be exaggerating the risks to civilization.

He said governments should find a middle ground between managing risks and not over-regulating to allow innovation. Clegg’s stance highlights the ongoing debate regarding the appropriate level of regulation for Artificial Intelligence and its various applications.

The Bletchley declaration and the future of AI governance

The summit allowed discussions about the Bletchley Declaration, supported by 28 countries, including the United States and China. 

The declaration emphasizes the need for international collaboration in addressing the significant challenges of AI. It also recognizes the opportunities and risks associated with Artificial Intelligence technologies.

UK PM Rishi Sunak stressed the need to grasp and manage AI’s possible dangers at the meeting. The discussions focused on concerns about national security and the erosion of trust in society because of AI technology

The two day summit aimed to create a worldwide agreement on managing the complicated AI field, balancing progress with protecting people.

