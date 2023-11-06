How Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals Seized an Early Lead Against Buffalo Bills?

Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback, had a great beginning in their much-awaited game against the Buffalo Bills. He scored on their first two offensive possessions.

In Cincinnati’s game against Buffalo, the Bengals showed their skill by scoring two touchdowns in a row.

The Bengals had a formidable offense in a highly early lead game at Paycor Stadium. They ended the first half with a 21-7 lead.

Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengal performance

The Bengals wasted no time as they took the field, with quarterback Joe Burrow orchestrating a masterful opening drive. Tight end Irv Smith Jr. played a pivotal role, catching a 7-yard touchdown catch pass from Burrow to set the tone for the evening.

Smith’s touchdown marked his first of the season, capping an 11-yard reception that put the Bengals in a goal-to-go situation. This early touchdown drive sent shockwaves through the stadium, leaving fans in awe.

But the explosive start didn’t end there. Joe Mixon scored a touchdown for the Bengals, putting them ahead 14-7 with only 35 seconds left in the first quarter.

Cincinnati Bengals often score on their first drives, which is a defining trait of their recent games. They persist in strengthening their reputation as a potent offensive power.

Cincinnati Bengals Tight Ends

The Bengals’ tight ends played a starring role in the early success of the team. Irv Smith Jr., who had a hamstring injury and few catches before, returned strongly. Smith’s touchdown catch was a pivotal moment in the game, showcasing his importance in the passing game.

Tight end Drew Sample also joined the party, turning a check-down pass from Burrow into a spectacular 22-yard touchdown pass. The performance was remarkable.

It helped the Bengals gain a first down. It also increased their lead to 21-7. This happened before the first half ended.

Cincinnati Bengals impressive opening drive streak

Cincinnati’s early success has not been an isolated incident.

The Bengals have scored a touchdown on their first drive in four consecutive games. This streak is the longest in NFL history this season.

The team consistently makes game-changing plays at the beginning of games. This sets the tone for the rest of the match.

Irv Smith Jr. was one of many Bengals tight ends to shine; Drew Sample made a significant impact as well. He caught a pass from Joe Burrow. He scored a 22-yard touchdown.

The score became 21-7 for the Bengals. This happened with 1:37 remaining in the first half.

This marked Sample’s second career touchdown, with his first coming in a 2020 game against Houston. The Bengals’ tight ends played well and helped the team take a substantial lead. This sets up an exciting game between two skilled teams.