New Jobs, Old Matchups: Super Bowl 54 Rematch and New Opportunities

The stage is set for the biggest sporting event of the year, Super Bowl 58 has arrived!

Super Bowl LVIII

The 2023-2024 NFL season has only one game left to decide who will engrave their names into NFL history. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

This game will air on February 11th at 3:30 PM PST.

The 49ers entered the playoffs as the one seed, so a Super Bowl run was within their grasp. The path to Las Vegas wasn’t always easy but for the second time in 5 years, the city of San Francisco once again is hoping to come away with the coveted Super Bowl Lombardi Trophy.

What’s different from last time? A new face is leading the charge. In just his second year in the league, Brock Purdy has led his team to a Super Bowl appearance.

Brock Purdy discussing new offensive game plan against the Chiefs

Credit: YouTube/David Lombardi

While he may be a newcomer, some teammates remember the sting of losing 4 years ago. Now, they must face those feelings head on as once again, it is the Chiefs standing in their way.

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to their 4th Super Bowl in just 5 years. They are hoping to remain undefeated against the 49ers in the Super Bowl and keep this momentum going. If they win back-to-back Super Bowls, they have the makings of a dynasty in their hands.

The score for Super Bowl 54 was a 31-20 victory for Kansas City in an impressive 4th quarter comeback.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers hold a two point favorite to win this time over the Chiefs.

New Opportunities in the NFL

The Super Bowl is this coming Sunday, so the NFL offseason hasn’t even begun. However, there has already been so much shift around the league.

One of those shifts is the hiring of the new Los Angeles Chargers head coach, Jim Harbaugh. He is coming straight off of a title run as he led the Michigan Wolverines to the NCAA National Championship earlier this year.

Jim Harbaugh at a press conference discussing plans for the Los Angeles Chargers

Credit: Twitter/@Chargers

Harbaugh brings loads of experience to this position. He has been in and out of football affairs since 1987, the year he was drafted into the NFL. He spent 14 years playing in the NFL before transitioning to coaching.

The Los Angeles Chargers have only won one playoff game in the past 10 years, their last postseason win was 6 years ago.

Harbaugh walks into this job hoping he can turn the tides in the City of Angels. Likewise, it seems the Chargers are confident that Harbaugh is the man for the job, as he signed a 5-year deal with them to start his new tenure as head coach.

Upcoming Rookie Spotlight

New opportunities are constantly sprouting up in the NFL, and that could not be more the case than at the Reese’s Senior Bowl!

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is a chance for seniors who play college football to show up and show out in front of NFL Personnel, in hopes of improving their draft stock ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

One player who took this opportunity and ran with it is Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson.

Roman Wilson catching a pass from NFL prospect JJ McCarthy

Credit: Shutterstock/Ringo Chiu

Like Harbaugh, he is also coming off of a national title run in which he contributed 3 catches for 54 yards in the championship game. Wilson wants to show NFL teams he’s worthy of a notable draft pick, and he’s making a statement at the Senior Bowl practices.

Captured in this X post, see how easily Wilson can create separation from the defender and catch passes with ease. He is currently projected to go in the third or second round of the NFL Draft. Whatever team he ends up on, I am sure that he will be a draft steal for them.

