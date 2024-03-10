2024 March Madness: Teams to Watch

As we’ve entered into March that means one thing for college sports fans: the NCAA Tournament is finally on the horizon. NCAA March Madness is widely regarded as the biggest event in college sports.

With so many teams playing in a short time, viewers will most likely be choosing between games to watch and which teams to put in their March Madness brackets. Here are some teams who are looking favorable to take the title home, as well as some schools you should keep an eye on.

Top Picks for the Championship

Purdue Boilermakers: Purdue has been credited with the best resume going into the tournament. Averaging 84.7 point per game and over 2400 points across the 2023-2024 season, they have earned their spot as one of the most favored teams to add to bracketing entering March Madness.

Houston Cougars: This team continues to be on the rise throughout their 23-24 season. They lead the Big 12 conference with a record of 13-3. This is not to discredit the Cougars, as two of those games were lost by a less than 5 point deficit. Before this they were the only team in the NCAA D1 with an undefeated record. They remain in the hunt for their first NCAA National Title.

Credit: Shutterstock/ Mark Fann

Connecticut Huskies: Finally, the favorite for the tournament. The reigning title-holders from 2023 are heavily favored going into this March Madness. Lead by 7’2″ center Donovan Clingan, the huskies have a 15.4% chance of winning it all. With a season record of 26-3 and over a combined 2300, they have the stats to back it up. It is not impossible for them to win back-to-back titles. In fact, seven teams have done it before.

Other Teams to Watch

These picks are the schools who have flown under the radar. Here are a few other teams you should keep an eye on this playoffs season. Tennessee has had an exceptional season and are expected to make waves. Dalton Knetch has led the team to a 23-6 record by contributing almost 600 points.

Additionally, FAU has a history of upsetting teams in the tournament. There improbable Final Four run in the 2023 tournament could likely happen again. While they are currently predicted to be the 10th seed, it may be a great Cinderella story to tune into.

Finally, Baylor is a promising team to watch going into the tournament. Another Big 12 school which has not looked this good since 2021 when they took home the title. RayJ Dennis is being consider the 2024 version of Jared Butler. The senior guard has amounted over 100 defensive rebounds, making them definitely a team to consider in your bracket.

How Can I Make my Bracket?

Great question! Here is where you can draft a 2024 March Madness bracket with ESPN. It is a fun way to follow along with the tournament and even more exciting to compete with friends. There is even a second chance bracket if your first bracket doesn’t go far.

Credit: Shutterstock/ Photo Works

NCAA March Madness starts off on March 19th with the First Four games and goes through April 8th; the championship is set to take place in Glendale, Arizona. I’ll be interested to see which two teams we will see face off in the championship game!