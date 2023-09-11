ULA Atlas V launches from Space Coast on mission for NRO and Space Force

United Launch Alliance (ULA) is gearing up for a crucial national security mission, the penultimate one, utilizing its trusty Atlas 5 rocket. This mission, known as NROL-107 or Silentbarker, is scheduled for liftoff at 8:47 a.m. EDT (1247 UTC) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 41 (SLC-41).

The launch was initially slated for Saturday but experienced a one-day delay due to a prelaunch ordnance circuit continuity check issue detected by ULA. However, as of the latest update at 4:05 a.m. EDT (0805 UTC), the countdown process was progressing smoothly, and all systems were ‘go.’

The launch weather forecast is highly favorable, with a 90 percent chance of on-time liftoff. The weather outlook indicates that a light southerly flow is keeping potential diurnal shower and storm activity over the Gulf Stream in the Atlantic.

Silentbarker is dubbed a “watchdog” in the geosynchronous Earth orbit, positioned around 24,000 to 40,000 kilometers above the Earth’s surface. This mission will enhance tracking capabilities for smaller objects in GEO, supporting communication satellite adjustments and monitoring activities to ensure the safety of high-value assets.

National Reconnaissance Office Director Dr. Christopher Scolese highlighted the importance of Silentbarker, emphasizing the need to detect unexpected or potentially threatening activities in GEO.

The program, developed over approximately five years, emerged from a collaboration between the National Reconnaissance Office and the U.S. Space Systems Command. Estimates of the program’s cost vary, with a FY2021 Air Force budget document suggesting about $1.19 billion through FY2025 and a U.S. Government Accountability Office report from April 2023 assessing costs at roughly $994 million.

The Silentbarker program will involve at least two mission launches, with the first, NROL-107, carrying multiple payloads. Specific details regarding the payloads remain undisclosed.

Sunday’s launch also holds significance as it marks the final time ULA deploys an Atlas 5 rocket for an NRO mission before transitioning to their Vulcan rocket. One more national security mission is planned aboard an Atlas 5, USSF-51, expected to launch in 2024 with a precise date to be determined.

ULA President and CEO Tory Bruno expressed the significance of this mission for the team, as it aligns with the rocket’s designed purpose. It’s a bittersweet farewell to the Atlas 5, symbolizing the end of an era in their mission portfolio.

