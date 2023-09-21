Oldest Suspected Wooden Structure Predates Modern Humans

In a breathtaking excavation saga unfolding near Zambia’s majestic Kalambo Falls, archaeologists have made an astonishing revelation that’s set the annals of history ablaze. Hold onto your hats, folks, because they’ve unearthed what’s being hailed as the granddaddy of all wooden structures!

Nestled within a cocoon of clay and coddled by a highfalutin water table, this artifact—a true marvel—was painstakingly pieced together from the ancient logs of a gargantuan, large-fruited willow tree. Imagine this: it was crafted, yes, crafted, some 476,000 years ago by beings that predate our Homo sapiens kin.

Now, let that sink in for a moment. Our ancestors, back then, were apparently cooking up cognitive soufflés that would make a modern-day Einstein raise an eyebrow. You see, prior to this revelation, the granddaddy of wooden structures was just a spry 9,000 years old! But hold on, there’s more to this incredible tale.

Over in Israel, there’s this wooden relic, a mere 780,000-year-old plank, that’s been the talk of the town until now. But Zambia’s got the trump card. Oh, the irony! They’ve unearthed this enigma above a waterfall taller than a skyscraper, right on the banks of the Kalambo River. A place where one slip would plunge you into nature’s own washing machine!

Larry Barham, an archaeologist with a twinkle in his eye from the University of Liverpool, stumbled upon this treasure trove in 2019, not in a calculated quest, but by sheer serendipity. His name now graces the front page of Nature, the scientific journal, as the leading sage behind this mind-boggling discovery.

Now, what do we make of this artifact, you ask? Well, it seems this structure, perched above the watery abyss, could’ve served as an all-purpose platform, not your run-of-the-mill backyard deck, mind you. They could’ve used it to stash firewood, tools, grub, or as a swanky foundation for their riverside cribs.

And if you thought fashioning trees into such symphonic harmony was a piece of cake, think again! It demanded Herculean skills, nifty tools, and meticulous planning. But what truly blows the lid off the Stone Age paradigm is the mere thought that these folks weren’t nomadic. Nope, they hung around like the life of the party for extended periods, which flips our previous notions on their heads!

It’s like these ancient tree-wranglers were telling us, “Hey, we aren’t just your run-of-the-mill stone-wielding wanderers. We’ve got some serious brainpower tucked under these furrowed brows.”

Speaking of tools, the boffins on the scene dug up a bevy of wooden wonders from the same era. But, wait for it, no skeletons in the closet, or in this case, the excavation site!

So, who might be the minds behind this lumber symphony, you ponder? Dr. Barham suggests it’s our buddies from the Homo heidelbergensis club, a species that partied hearty on Earth between 700,000 and 200,000 years ago. These fellas had the larger brow, larger braincase, and a face flatter than a pancake. Oh, and guess what? We’ve found their fossils lurking around the region before!

In case you’re wondering when Homo sapiens made their grand entrance, well, it was only about 300,000 years ago, way after this wooden masterpiece took root.

Now, for the geeky science bit: Remember those wooden trinkets that popped up in the 1950s and 60s? Back then, scientists couldn’t date them with any precision. But fast forward to the present day, we’ve got a nifty technique called luminescence dating. It basically checks when minerals last basked in the sun. So, yes, the sun kissed those wooden wonders half a million years ago!

In the words of Dr. Barham, this discovery has upended our perceptions. These ancient beings, with their visionary insight, reshaped their surroundings to make life a tad more comfy. They wielded their brains, creativity, and skills to mold something that had never existed before. A true testament to the power of imagination, don’t you think?