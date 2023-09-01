Florida flamingos spotted in unusual places after Idalia ‘Where are (they) going?’

Amidst the sunny backdrop of Clearwater Point condo complex, where residents basked in the post-hurricane warmth, an unexpected sight had graced the scene. Hurricane Idalia, despite its destructive edge, had left a trail of beauty in its wake: wild flamingos, a rare spectacle in Tampa Bay.

Kathy Griffin, a resident of the condo complex, led the way to the private beach where a sandbar often attracted a variety of birds. While gulls, spoonbills, and terns were typical inhabitants, that morning, a flock of eight flamingos had graced the shores, a sight that left onlookers awestruck.

In the wake of Hurricane Idalia, Florida residents had begun spotting groups of flamingos, known collectively as a “flamboyance.” The hurricane’s winds had seemingly swept these elegant pink birds off their usual course, pushing them farther north than their intended habitat. Sightings had occurred at various locations, from the Sanibel Causeway to Fred Howard Park in Tarpon Springs and even Treasure Island Beach.

The author embarked on a quest to find these enigmatic birds and witness their majestic presence. Flamingos, often associated with Florida’s kitschy culture, remain somewhat mysterious creatures outside of zoos and theme parks. Encountering one in the wild was a rare and captivating prospect.

Florida’s history with flamingos is a complex one. Once abundant in the late 1800s, flamingos faced near-extinction due to hunting and the plume trade, primarily for fashionable ladies’ hats. However, by the 1920s, entrepreneurial individuals began breeding flamingo colonies for entertainment purposes. This led to the misconception that flamingos in the wild were merely escapees. Over time, sightings became more frequent, revealing that flamingos were indeed native to Florida, with populations concentrated in South Florida, Florida Bay, and the Florida Keys.

Tampa Bay, while not typically a flamingo habitat, had recently witnessed the arrival of these graceful birds. Climate change and shifting migratory patterns could explain their movement northward. Flamingos in the Tampa Bay area were a rare occurrence, prompting questions about their future whereabouts.

While the author’s initial attempts to spot these flamingos proved futile due to park closures post-hurricane, a chance encounter with Kathy Griffin, who had photographic evidence of the flamingos, offered a glimpse of these striking birds.

The presence of wild flamingos in Florida is cause for excitement, not just because of their aesthetic charm but also because they serve as ambassadors for conservation. Their presence highlights the importance of protecting habitats to ensure the well-being of these and other species.

The encounter with these unexpected visitors had left the author contemplating the juxtaposition of nature’s destructive power and its capacity to bestow moments of exquisite beauty. Living in Florida often meant navigating the emotional tightrope between love and frustration, as the state’s natural wonders held the potential for both awe-inspiring and devastating experiences.