Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Science

Ancient South African Fossils Reveal the Epic Story of a Prehistoric Beast’s Journey Into Oblivion

South African fossils have unveiled the remarkable tale of an ancient beast’s epic journey to oblivion that makes us believe more on fossils.
Avatar photo

Published

Inostrancevia
3d illustration of an inostrancevia on a rocky ground. Credit: Esteban De Armas/Shutterstock

The end of the Permian Period, approximately 252 million years ago, marked a devastating mass extinction event triggered by severe volcanic activity in Siberia and resulting in the loss of an estimated 90% of species on Earth. Unlike the more widely known asteroid impact that led to the extinction of dinosaurs 66 million years ago, this event occurred gradually, with species succumbing to worsening conditions over time.

Recently discovered fossils in South Africa shed light on the plight of an apex predator called Inostrancevia, a saber-toothed mammal ancestor the size of a tiger. Previously known only from fossils in Russia, these new remains reveal that Inostrancevia migrated across the ancient supercontinent Pangaea over several generations, covering approximately 7,000 miles (12,000 km). As it traveled, Inostrancevia filled the role of top predator in South Africa after the disappearance of four other species. However, its time in South Africa was short-lived, as Inostrancevia, along with its relatives, became extinct during the mass extinction event known as “the Great Dying.”

Inostrancevia belongs to a group of animals called protomammals, which exhibited features resembling both reptiles and mammals. It had a size of 10-13 feet (3-4 meters), similar to a Siberian tiger, but with a larger skull and elongated shape, along with formidable saber-like canine teeth. Kammerer, the lead author of the research, suggests that Inostrancevia likely used its canine fangs to kill prey and may have carved meat with serrated incisors or swallowed smaller prey whole. Its body posture was unique to protomammals, with sprawled forelimbs and mostly erect hind limbs, and it lacked certain mammalian features such as facial musculature and the ability to produce milk.

The Permian mass extinction event, which unfolded over approximately a million years, paved the way for the rise of dinosaurs in the subsequent Triassic Period. Widespread volcanic activity released massive amounts of lava and carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, causing a global increase in temperatures, oxygen depletion in the seas and atmosphere, ocean acidification, and desertification. Top predators like Inostrancevia were particularly vulnerable to extinction due to their high energy and space requirements. Disruptions to ecosystems and declines in prey availability or habitat significantly impacted their survival.

The researchers draw parallels between the Permian crisis and the current human-induced climate change. The species of that era faced the consequences of a global warming climate crisis, either adapting to the changing conditions or succumbing to extinction. The evidence of their persistence in the face of adversity is clear, but ultimately they disappeared one by one. The researchers emphasize that unlike the species of the Permian Period, modern humans have the ability to take action to prevent similar ecosystem crises from occurring again.

In this article:, ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

internal shower drink internal shower drink

Health & Wellbeing

The Benefits of Drinking an ‘Internal Shower’ Drink: What You Need to Know About the Latest TikTok Trend

Unlock the benefits of an internal shower drink! Learn how it can revitalize your body from within. Cheers to a healthier and refreshed you!

8 hours ago
hairstyle to look younger hairstyle to look younger

Beauty

The Ultimate Guide to Hairstyles That Make You Look Younger

Revitalize your appearance with the ultimate age-defying hairstyles guide. Unlock cuts that shed years, embracing a refreshed vibe.

8 hours ago
funny memes about work stress funny memes about work stress

Social Media

Laugh Your Stress Away: Top 14 Funny Memes about Work Stress

Get ready for a good laugh!

8 hours ago
turks and caicos resorts turks and caicos resorts

Travel

Turks and Caicos Resorts: Your Ultimate Guide to Luxury in the Caribbean

Escape to luxury in Turks and Caicos! Discover exclusive resorts, pristine beaches, and thrilling water sports in this Caribbean paradise.

8 hours ago
dragon adventures codes dragon adventures codes

Gaming

Dragon Adventures Codes: Get Exciting Rewards in the Game

Discover active Dragon Adventures codes and unlock free skins, accessories, and currencies. Our guide provides tips for redeeming and using them effectively!

8 hours ago
Ritas Wilson and Tom Hanks Ritas Wilson and Tom Hanks

Celebrity

Rita Wilson’s Perfect Response to the ‘Heated’ Tom Hanks Moment at Cannes

Rita Wilson has gracefully and perfectly responded to a "heated" moment involving Tom Hanks at Cannes.

10 hours ago
The Flash The Flash

Celebrity

Mind-Blowing ‘The Flash’ Cameo Spoiled by Movie’s Director During Interview

Prepare to be amazed as the director of "The Flash" movie has let slip a mind-blowing cameo that will leave audiences in awe.

11 hours ago
Pedro Pascal Pedro Pascal

Celebrity

Pedro Pascal Says He’s “Having Fun” Being the Internet’s “Daddy”

Pedro Pascal has embraced the playful nickname bestowed upon him by fans, "Daddy," and he's enjoying the lightheartedness surrounding it.

11 hours ago
Ariana Madix Ariana Madix

Celebrity

Ariana Madix Shares Shocking Details About Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ Affair in Bombshell Interview

'They had sex in my guest room while I was asleep.'

11 hours ago
The Little Mermaid The Little Mermaid

TV & Film

The Little Mermaid’s Rotten Tomatoes Score Provides a Funny Reality Check for Disney

The reception of Disney's remake of "The Little Mermaid" on Rotten Tomatoes offers a humorous reality check for the studio's remake endeavors.

11 hours ago
ice clouds ice clouds

Science

NASA Embarks on Mission to Study Ice Clouds and Advance Atmospheric Observations

NASA has embarked on an ambitious mission to study ice clouds and advance our understanding of atmospheric observations.

11 hours ago
Space Station Roscosmos Space Station Roscosmos

Science

Russian Supply Ship Successfully Launches En Route to International Space Station

A Russian supply ship has successfully launched and is now en route to the International Space Station (ISS).

12 hours ago