Ron DeSantis Attends Secret $3,300 NorCal Breakfast Event

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made an appearance in Sacramento, California, on Monday for a private breakfast event held at the Del Paso Country Club to raise funds for his GOP presidential campaign. The event, which charged $3,300 per person, was confirmed by local news outlet KCRA 3.

Initially, the location of the event was kept under wraps by DeSantis’ campaign, but Assemblyman Joe Patterson, who attended the fundraiser, revealed that it took place at the club. KCRA crews on site captured footage of DeSantis’ motorcade departing from the club’s back service entrance at around 10:20 a.m., while other reporters had been stationed at the front gate.

The fundraiser was hosted by real estate developer Steven Eggert and his wife, Pamela, according to a flyer promoting the “roundtable breakfast” event. Despite DeSantis’ visit to California, a recent Berkeley IGS poll indicates that he is trailing behind former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary in the state. The poll shows that 44% of likely Republican voters in California would choose Trump, while only 26% would support DeSantis.

DeSantis’ stop in Sacramento marks his first visit to California since he and his administration in Florida admitted to transporting 36 migrants from the southern border in Texas and dropping them off unannounced in Sacramento. California Attorney General Rob Bonta has stated that the state’s Department of Justice is investigating whether criminal or civil action can be taken against DeSantis, his administration, and the private contractors involved in transporting the migrants across state lines.

Sources informed KCRA 3 that DeSantis was scheduled to attend another fundraiser in Coalinga, located in Fresno County, later in the day. The event was set to begin at noon, and DeSantis was expected to spend the entire day in California. Coincidentally, President Joe Biden also arrived in the Bay Area on the same day for a series of fundraising events.

