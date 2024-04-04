Record Breaking Nelore Cow Sells for 4.3 Million USD in Brazil

A Nelore cow named Mara Imóveis sets a record for the most expensive livestock sale ever!

In the world of exclusive genetic livestock auctions, a Nelore Cow dubbed Viatina-19 FIV Mara Imóveis takes the crown. With an extraordinary price tag of 4.3 million USD, equivalent to a staggering 40 crores in Indian rupees, the buyer has secured his legacy and generations of livestock.

This remarkable sale not only underscores the pivotal role of premium genetic traits within the livestock sector but also accentuates the growing importance of the role genetics play within the global agricultural industry.

The Nelore cow’s most prominent feature is its neck hump. (Credit: Shutterstock/Murilo Mazzo)

Although a little funny looking, nelore cows’ skin reflects the sun’s rays and have incredible reproduction capacities.

The record-breaking price paid for Viatina-19 FIV Mara Imóveis reflects the increasing demand for superior genetic stock that can bring substantial improvements in productivity and quality within the livestock sector.

This auction serves as a testament to the value placed on genetics that can potentially revolutionize breeding programs and elevate standards across the industry. It signifies a shift towards prioritizing advanced genetic traits as a means to drive progress, efficiency, and excellence in livestock production worldwide.

Why Nelore Cows?

This ultra-exclusive cow breed is not expensive due to its looks. Because of its silky sheet-like skin, this breed of cows is naturally insect and heat-resistant.

This eliminates much of Brazilian farmers’ issues with the tropical hot climate and disease ridden cattle herds. Many mosquito-borne viruses such as Malaria can be transmitted through livestock as well.

When breeding livestock is your life, and that is the art you choose to pass onto your future generations to secure their lives, the price isn’t a question. Livestock is a farmer’s income source and life, so it is understandable why someone would want to invest in one.

Cows provide many benefits for humans, and farmers have a symbiotic relationship with their cattle. Cow fertilizer has shown to make soil richer than almost any other fertilization method. This breed is especially adaptive to harsher and hotter climates than most, ensuring a long, stable life.

Many farmers have fallen to the massive corporate farms being used to mass produce meat, but seeing farmers genuinely care about the cattle they get their meat from is refreshing. It shows that there is hope for the agricultural community out there.

Cows are also excellent livestock for cuddling! Some farmers have turned towards agrotourism to keep their farm going, and overworked, stressed-out people are loving it! Cow therapy in the form of cuddling and hugging cows has shown to release oxytocin chemicals and calm the body.

Maybe this farmer simply wanted a very expensive cuddle sesh with the cow! In all reality, the continuation of the Nelore breed in tropical countries with harsh climates near the equator is an excellent thing! Cows like the Nelore breed help ensure the future of both the agricultural communities and the populations depending on their production.