Trump’s Twitter: A Timeline of the Most Infamous Account in History

The Early Years

Donald Trump joined Twitter in May 2009 and began his infamous social media account by promoting his appearance on the Tonight Show with David Letterman. A fairly mundane entrance to what would soon become the subject of international attention.

Be sure to tune in and watch Donald Trump on Late Night with David Letterman as he presents the Top Ten List tonight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2009

For the first several years, Trump’s accounts would generally remain tame and corporate, promoting public appearances, cameos, and commercials. In 2011 however, things would take a turn, as Trump decided to rekindle his eternal feud with Rosie O’Donnell by expressing his pity for her partner.

I feel sorry for Rosie 's new partner in love whose parents are devastated at the thought of their daughter being with @Rosie–a true loser. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2011

From then on, Trump’s Twitter would get increasingly personal and would become a staple of his public persona. Posts ranged from bragging about his IQ…

Sorry losers and haters, but my I.Q. is one of the highest -and you all know it! Please don't feel so stupid or insecure,it's not your fault — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2013

… to “Birther” conspiracy theories about Obama…

An 'extremely credible source' has called my office and told me that @BarackObama's birth certificate is a fraud. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2012

… to obscure reflections.

I have never seen a thin person drinking Diet Coke. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2012

2016 Election Campaign

But the status of Trump’s social media would only really take off following his announcement that he would be running in the 2016 election. During his Election Campaign, Trump would denounce his opponent Hillary Clinton, nicknaming her “Crooked Hillary”, and would repeatedly deride her.

Obama just endorsed Crooked Hillary. He wants four more years of Obama—but nobody else does! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2016

He would also make use of his favorite topics, including allegations of “Fake News”, Hillary’s leaked 33,000 emails, and of course, promises to

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2016

The day of his election victory in 2016, Trump would take to Twitter to celebrate his win, promising to unite the country.

Such a beautiful and important evening! The forgotten man and woman will never be forgotten again. We will all come together as never before — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2016

2017 – 2021: The Presidency Years

During his tenure as President of the United States, Trump would continue to relentlessly post on his Twitter, spawning countless news stories, controversies, and inevitably, memes. He declared war on the Media as the “Enemy of the People”.

THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019

He posted gifs of him taking down CNN, WWE style

There was, of course, the mystery as to the true meaning of covfefe.

There was his tenuous relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whom Trump dubbed the “little rocket man” in reference to Kim’s nuclear threats to the USA.

Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Once more bringing up his intelligence, Trump would refer to himself as a “very stable genius”, with a very, very large… brain.

….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

And Trump would take to Twitter to announce that he and his wife Melania had Covid-19 and were self-isolating.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Alas, Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 Election would set off the first domino towards the end of Trump’s tenure on Twitter, sparking claims of voting fraud and a rigged election amongst Republicans.

The End of an Era

After the January 6th Riots at the US Capitol in 2021, Trump’s account would be suspended from Twitter to prevent any “further incitements of violence”. In response, Trump would launch his own social media app a year later, Truth Social, which promised to allow “open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating on the basis of political ideology”.

Trump’s first post on Truth Social with a picture of him outside his Florida home at Mar-a-Lago

But on the 20th of November 2022, following Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, Trump’s account was reinstated to the platform. Although Trump has yet to return to Twitter since his ban was uplifted, many have speculated he will come back to the site in the run-up to the 2024 election to promote his campaign. Regardless of one’s political beliefs, Trump’s Twitter account, for all its memes, insults, and controversies, has stood testament to the fact that any publicity is good publicity. Trump employed his social media account to gain the attention of both the public and the media, pushing himself to the forefront of the political stage, to startling effect.