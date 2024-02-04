How Lloyd Austin’s Hospitalization Left the White House in Flux

United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, 70, was hospitalized weeks ago due to complications from a prostate surgery in December 2023. However, what is noteworthy about this has been the subsequent combination of confusion and uproar.

Both Lloyd Austin’s surgery and hospitalization were kept secret. Not even President Biden himself knew Austin’s whereabouts. Due to his unexpected absence, Republicans accused Austin of dereliction of duty, according to US News. Former President Donald Trump even called for Austin to lose his job amid the confusion.

Oddly enough, Republicans are not alone in their frustration. While the official stance from the White House is supportive, there has been frustration from White House aides about the lack of communication over Austin’s hospitalization.

President Joe Biden was unaware of Lloyd Austin’s hospitalization – Credit: CBS Evening News – YouTube

Since the facts have come out, the Pentagon has ordered an investigation into the process of the Secretary’s hospitalization, according to ABC News. Bafflingly, Austin’s 911 call revealed that one of Austin’s aides requested that the incoming ambulance not display sirens or lights in order to maintain “subtlety.” As things continue to unfold, Austin is now back in his role in the government.

Back to Work

The Pentagon, where Austin is the key figure, is busy these days. The Israel-Hamas and Russia-Ukraine conflicts both involve US interests. As a result, Austin has been thrust right back into the thick of things. In his first public comments since his hospitalization, Austin did not address the situation. He instead commented on the allegations of misuse of U.S. equipment in Ukraine.

BREAKING: In first public comments since hospitalization, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin categorically denies 'misuse' of U.S. equipment in Ukraine despite audit revealing $1+ billion loss. WATCH pic.twitter.com/3lCmhNAgfi — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 23, 2024

This was part of a meeting with representatives from the fifty nations supporting Ukraine, according to ABC News.

Now that things are relatively back to normal, Austin’s job has never been more important. This makes it all the more baffling that the communication on his health status was so poor.

