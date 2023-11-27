The Satanic Temple sues the Saucon Valley district for discrimination against students by refusing to allow a Satan Club from using school facilities in Hellertown, Pennsylvania.

The Saucon Valley School district has vowed to provide the club with the same access to campuses as other organizations, such as Good News.

According to June Everett, the club director, the matter is resolved, and discrimination will no longer happen to them.

However, protests and a bomb threat led to the closure of the school district for a day. Parents and community members protested the approval to withdraw permission for the club to meet on school grounds.

“Anything Satanic is bad; I don’t understand why there is a safe place for satanic people because it’s not morally right or would be justified right. It’s just to me evilness in a certain area at that point.” said a student at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Because of the lawsuit, all districts will have to follow the facilities’ use policy in the future. The school district violated the Satan Club’s First Amendment rights by refusing to allow the club to meet.

According to The American Civil Liberties Union, called the settlement was a victory for free speech and religious liberty. The club is inactive but will return if the Good News Club resumes.

Lucian Greaves and Malcolm Jarry found the Satanic Temple in 2013.

Using satanic imagery in a rebellious and ironic manner to advocate for equal representation and highlight examples of religious hypocrisy. The club defends reproductive rights such as abortions and supports LGBTQ.

“It’s a big point to provide a safe space against a commonly predatory aspect of a large religious group that overreaches via governmental bodies. If these bodies wish to overreach, react in a way that is within their own legal system by ways of checks and balances to ensure the religious liberties the country holds dear.” said an anonymous member of the Satanic Church.

The Satanic Temple focuses on science, critical thinking, creative arts, and good works for the community.

Satan is a literary figure that represents a metaphorical construct of rejecting tyranny over the human mind and spirit. The Satanic Temple only seeks to open up clubs if there are other current religious after-school clubs. The purpose of the Satanic Temple is to encourage benevolence and empathy, reject tyrannical authority, advocate practical common sense, oppose justice, and undertake noble pursuits.

After-School Satan Clubs focuses on the act of asking questions and rationalism. Their goal is to give children an appreciation of the natural wonders surrounding them.

The IRS recognizes the Satan Club as a tax-exempt church. Credible religious scholars take the club seriously as a manifestation of modern satanism.

We often see the club in the news talking about satanism and its activities with civil liberties campaigns, litigation, and public events.

The group is a non-theistic movement aligned with liberty, equality, and rationalism. The club currently has over 700,000 members across North America, Europe, and Australia. The Club is actively growing.