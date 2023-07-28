Joe Biden issues scathing rebuke of Tuberville’s hold on military promotions

President Joe Biden didn’t hold back in his criticism of Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville’s blockade on military nominations. In a speech at the Truman Civil Rights Symposium, Biden condemned Tuberville’s actions, describing them as part of an “extreme political agenda” that undermines the military.

Tuberville’s hold on votes for military nominations and promotions was initiated in response to the Department of Defense‘s announcement to cover the costs of reproductive care for servicemembers who needed to travel out of state. The Alabama senator argued that this policy clashed with the Dobbs decision, which overturned the constitutional right to abortion.

As a result of Tuberville’s actions, over 300 military operations remain blocked, and numerous top military positions lack a Senate-confirmed permanent officeholder. Among those nominations held up are C.Q. Brown, Biden’s pick for Joint Chiefs chair, and Lisa Franchetti, his choice for Chief of Naval Operations.

Biden emphasized the historic significance of these nominations. C.Q. Brown, who became the first Black person to lead any branch of the Armed Services as Air Force chief of staff in 2020, would become the first Black Joint Chiefs chair in three decades, following in the footsteps of the late Gen. Colin Powell. Lisa Franchetti’s confirmation would mark her as the first woman to serve as a member of the military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Biden expressed his support for the Department of Defense policy that Tuberville is opposing, standing behind the decision to cover reproductive care costs for servicemembers. The Alabama senator has made it clear that he will maintain the hold on nominations until the Department of Defense changes its policy or the Senate leadership agrees to hold a vote on the issue.

Despite Tuberville’s blockade, the Senate demonstrated overwhelming support for the annual Department of Defense policy bill, setting the stage for a contentious debate with the House over the Pentagon’s abortion travel policy.

The situation remains tense as the Senate grapples with the implications of Tuberville’s actions on critical military nominations and promotions. The stakes are high, and the future of these nominations hangs in the balance as the political drama continues to unfold.

