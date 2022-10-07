Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Is Elon Musk’s Newest “Baby” Another Bluster and Hype?

Tesla’s new robot prototype Optimus appears primitive, compared to Boston Dynamics’ Altas, but still gets recognition from expert.

Published

Elon Mush shows new robot prototype Optimus at Tesla AI Day
Credit: Shutterstock

Elon Musk just revealed a prototype of his newest “baby” – a walking robot named Optimus at the Tesla AI Day 2022 last Friday. The robot walked gingerly on the stage and made a few cautious dance-like moves.

Elon Musk claims that the robot could actually do a lot more than what the audience was shown, but they “just didn’t want it to fall on his face.” He also said it would be several years before the robot could hit the market.

Credit: USA Today/Youtube

The Robots…

Some are obviously disappointed by the prototype and express so on social media.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Especially when compared to Boston Dynamics’ robot Atlas.

Some defend the Tesla prototype pointing out the model was developed only within 6 months and is already a huge step from what was shown last year at the company’s AI Day 2021. Tesla had an actor dressed up as a robot making bot-like dance moves.

The Robotics…

Also, the two prototypes are aimed at very different niche markets. According to Musk, Optimus will be the first of the company’s next-generation robots aiming at a sales volume of millions and a price under $ 20,000, “much less than a car.”

Credit: Boston Dynamics / Youtube

On the other hand, Boston Dynamics had spent 29 years with no consumer products and, finally, a Spot robot for sale at $ 75,000 last year, according to Extremetech. The tech weblog also reveals that Atlas was “initially intended for search-and-rescue applications”, “while the quadrupedal Spot is already a commercial product with similar potential uses.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Robotics Expert…

Robotics expert Winncy Du, director of the Robotics, Sensor, and Machine Intelligence Laboratory at San Jose State University, has shared her opinion with Trill from the heart of Silicon Valley.

Prof. Du thinks that Boston Dynamics’ Atlas is a more advanced prototype compared to Tesla’s Optimus in terms of what the robot is capable of doing, but recognizes that Optimus is a huge improvement from what Tesla showed last year.

“Elon Mushk is a creative person, always trying to put his ideas into reality. As a Robotics expert, I’m glad to see he’s also interested in robots. It’s good to see people using AI to benefit Society. “Winncy Du

Credit: Beibei Xu/ Youtube

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

News

World Cup Qatar Protests Grow Louder Over Human Rights Violations

As protests around this years World Cup location, Qatar, grow louder, read about the truth behind some of the claims.

32 mins ago

News

North Korea Launches Test Missile Over Japan

Early Tuesday morning, on the 4th of October, Japanese residents in northern Japan were awoken by sirens and alarms warning of the presence of...

54 mins ago

News

Elon Musk Claims the Cyber Truck Can Transform Into a Boat

This vehicle can do it all!...except look like an actual vehicle and not the Mars Rover.

2 days ago
Doomsday Doomsday

News

New Doomsday Date Once Again Isn’t Actually Doomsday

Are we even surprised?

6 days ago

News

Are We Living In A Simulation?

So, turns out we're definitely living in the Matrix.

September 28, 2022

News

The Truth Behind Twitch’s Gambling Ban

Scamming 55 people out of around $384,000: What happened for this ban to occur?

September 26, 2022
Adnan Syed Adnan Syed

News

Adnan Syed of Hit Podcast “Serial” Released from Prison￼

After 22 years in prison, Adnan Syed returned to family.

September 24, 2022
Patagonia clothing store sign with stone wall behind Patagonia clothing store sign with stone wall behind

News

Patagonia’s Founder Donates All Future Profits To Climate Change Charities

What are Yvon Chouinard's motives for this decision, and what impact will it have?

September 23, 2022

News

The Fantastical Far Right: Meloni’s Prime Minister Saga

Is Middle-Earth's fantastical history going to be Italy's new future?

September 22, 2022
Queen lying in state queue Queen lying in state queue

News

‘A Real Privilege’: The Last Member of the Queue Visits the Queen Lying-in-State

Chrissy Heeley was the final member of the infamous Queue to visit the Queen.

September 21, 2022

News

The Key Moments from Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

The Queen's coffin was carried on the state gun carriage at several points during the State Service.

September 20, 2022

News

Scottish Woman Arrested For Anti-Monarchist Poster at Queen’s Funeral Procession

An even stronger vocation for freedom of speech has outbursted since the arrest of 22y/o Scot outside of St Giles Cathedral.

September 15, 2022