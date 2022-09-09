Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Her Majesty The Queen Passes Away After 70 Years On The Throne

May she rest in peace.

Published

CREDIT: Shutterstock/ Alessia Pierdomenico

After 70 years on the throne, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away aged 96 on Thursday, September 8th. Buckingham Palace released an announcement hours before her death in the afternoon, explaining that healthcare professionals had fears over her deteriorating condition.

The statement read: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable at Balmoral.”

It was later revealed that many of her close relatives were traveling up to her Scottish residence in order to be with her, including her son and next in line to the throne, Prince Charles. A later statement published by Buckingham Palace confirmed her passing at Balmoral, just outside of Aberdeen.

It read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Prince Charles himself, who will now be known as King Charles III, also made a public address, praising his late mother and her dedication to her work on the throne.

He said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all family members. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and countless people worldwide.”

The Union flag on top of Buckingham Palace was lowered to half-mast at 6.30 pm, confirming her death to those standing in front of the gates waiting for updates. 

Queen Elizabeth II has had a monumental impact on Britain as well as the history of the country’s monarchy, having been on the throne for 70 years, making her the longest reigning monarch in British history.

Earlier this year, the country celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, supporting the reigning Queen and reminiscing on the past seven decades under her rule. The Queen’s passing comes a year after her husband, Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, passed away in 2021, which is believed she never fully recovered from the loss.

The much-loved British monarch will forever be a momentous figure for Great Britain and the United Kingdom as a whole, with her presence being remembered forever and most certainly going down in history. She saw 15 prime ministers in parliament during her rule, with the first being Sir Winston Churchill up until the appointment of Liz Truss on Tuesday, September 6. 

It is anticipated that the country will enter a mourning period, with her funeral expected to take place in ten days’ time, with major events set to be postponed until further notice as a mark of respect.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Tiffany Haddish Tiffany Haddish

News

Tiffany Haddish Responds to Child Sex Abuse Allegations: ‘I Deeply Regret Having Agreed To Act In It’

Haddish has said the sketch "wasn't funny at all.'

2 days ago

News

The Death of Gorbachev: How One Man Ended the Soviet Union

Mikhail Gorbachev was one of the most significant figures in modern history, with the Cold War ending under his Presidency in Russia. But why...

6 days ago

News

The Power of 25: How The Brain Changes When We Our Hit Mid-20’s

25 is the age at which our brain is fully developed according to science. These physical changes can often cause a sense of new...

6 days ago

Climate

As Pakistan Floods, Fears Rise For Waterborne Diseases

Although rains have receded, diseases have begun to spread inland.

6 days ago
Jeremy Lee Pauley mugshot Jeremy Lee Pauley mugshot

News

Skeletons in the Closet: Man Arrested For Buying Human Body Parts Online 

79 organs in a human body. Which ones does Jeremy buy to sell and from where?

September 2, 2022

News

Inflation Reduction Act: The Good, The Bad, And The Manchin

The good and the bad of the 'IRA', a historic bill addressing climate change, health care, and the economy.

August 31, 2022
Vanessa Bryant at LA County Court Vanessa Bryant at LA County Court

News

Vanessa Bryant Wins Lawsuit Against LA County Over Kobe Bryant Crash Images

A look into the high-profile lawsuit filed by late NBA legends wife Vanessa Bryant against the Los Angeles County over photos that were taken...

August 30, 2022

News

“Moderation in Everything and All Things”: Britain’s Oldest Man Celebrates His 110th Birthday

Britain's Oldest Living Man Celebrates his 110th Birthday. Lucile Randon is the oldest living person in the world at 118.

August 30, 2022

News

Artemis I Mission Delayed Due to Engine Complications

The Artemis program aims to return human presence to the moon.

August 29, 2022

News

US Airstrikes Escalate Situation In Syria

US Airstrikes have allegedly hit Syria, causing indefinite casualties as a response to previous threats.

August 29, 2022
Daz Black and Andrew Tate Daz Black and Andrew Tate

News

How A British Gaming Youtuber Brought Down The Internet’s Worst Misogynist

Andrew Tate got told!

August 28, 2022
Colossal Woolly Mammoth Colossal Woolly Mammoth

News

Colossal: Genetic Rebirth Of Woolly Mammoth

How is Colossal planning to bring wooly mammoths? Click to find out what the CEO and founder of Colossal Biosciences has to say.

August 26, 2022