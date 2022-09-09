Her Majesty The Queen Passes Away After 70 Years On The Throne

After 70 years on the throne, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away aged 96 on Thursday, September 8th. Buckingham Palace released an announcement hours before her death in the afternoon, explaining that healthcare professionals had fears over her deteriorating condition.

The statement read: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable at Balmoral.”

It was later revealed that many of her close relatives were traveling up to her Scottish residence in order to be with her, including her son and next in line to the throne, Prince Charles. A later statement published by Buckingham Palace confirmed her passing at Balmoral, just outside of Aberdeen.

It read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Prince Charles himself, who will now be known as King Charles III, also made a public address, praising his late mother and her dedication to her work on the throne.

He said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all family members. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and countless people worldwide.”

The Union flag on top of Buckingham Palace was lowered to half-mast at 6.30 pm, confirming her death to those standing in front of the gates waiting for updates.

Queen Elizabeth II has had a monumental impact on Britain as well as the history of the country’s monarchy, having been on the throne for 70 years, making her the longest reigning monarch in British history.

Earlier this year, the country celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, supporting the reigning Queen and reminiscing on the past seven decades under her rule. The Queen’s passing comes a year after her husband, Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, passed away in 2021, which is believed she never fully recovered from the loss.

The much-loved British monarch will forever be a momentous figure for Great Britain and the United Kingdom as a whole, with her presence being remembered forever and most certainly going down in history. She saw 15 prime ministers in parliament during her rule, with the first being Sir Winston Churchill up until the appointment of Liz Truss on Tuesday, September 6.

It is anticipated that the country will enter a mourning period, with her funeral expected to take place in ten days’ time, with major events set to be postponed until further notice as a mark of respect.