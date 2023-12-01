Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Disneyland Park Guest Arrested After Stripping Nude On ‘It’s A Small World’ Ride

The 26-year-old man was arrested for “indecent exposure and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.”

Published

Credit: Disney

The 26-year-old man was arrested for “indecent exposure and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.”

Police arrested a man on Sunday afternoon after he stripped completely nude inside the ‘It’s A Small World’ ride at the Disneyland Park resort in Anaheim, California.

The incident occurred over the busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend at around 1:30 p.m. local time. Shortly afterward, the Disney security team detained the man. Police officers then removed him from the park.

In a statement to PEOPLE, spokesperson for the Anaheim police department Jonathon McClintock said officers had “responded to Disneyland to assist Disney security with a guest who removed his clothes and was naked in or near the ‘It’s a Small World’ attraction.” McClintock added that, as the guest seemed to be under the influence of “a controlled substance,” he was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Inside the ‘It’s a Small World’ attraction. Credit: YouTube/Ejay’s Adventures

The man got off the ride while it was moving. Other guests on the ride watched him as he walked amongst the sets, touching the animatronics. At this point, he was wearing only a pair of shorts before stripping completely later on.

Videos and photos of the incident have gone viral on social media. One guest can be heard asking the man to “please stop” and “I need you to sit down.” Others expressed concern that he would damage the scenes he was walking through.

Cast members attempted to help him escape the ride structure after it was stopped. One eyewitness, Maegan Carmona, who posted a video of the incident to Instagram, told Entertainment Weekly that the man “just looked out of it.”

Furthermore, Carmona described that, after cast members were able to get him to sit down for a moment, “he ended up walking into the water and started drinking the water.”

The start of the ‘It’s a Small World’ attraction. Credit: YouTube/Ejay’s Adventures

After opening at Disneyland Park in 1966, ‘It’s a Small World’ has been a staple of the Magic Kingdom ever since. According to the description on the Walt Disney World website, the attraction promises guests “a whimsical boat ride past a jubilant chorus of children from around the globe.”

A representative for Disneyland Resort told Deadline that operators stopped the ride completely when the man got off the attraction. Operation of the ride resumed as normal at approximately 3 p.m. local time.

There were no reports of physical harm to any of the guests present at the time of the incident.

In this article:,
Written By

My name is Martha Matthews (she/her) and I am a third-year English Literature student at University College London. At Trill Mag, I write for Trending News, Entertainment & Culture. Besides writing, I love taking photos, going to art galleries and watching new (and old) films.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

‘Fairy Tale of New York’ Singer Shane McGowan from the Pogues Dies Aged 65

The artist was suffering from a prolonged period of poor health.

47 mins ago
The "X-59", a plane painted with red, blue, and white stripes, flies through the sky. The "X-59", a plane painted with red, blue, and white stripes, flies through the sky.

Tech

Terrifyingly Fast ‘New Concorde’ Jet Will Fly From NYC to London in Just 90 Minutes

Are NASA and Destinus revolutionising air travel with high-speed jets? What supersonic travel might mean for the future of aviation.

1 hour ago
Fat cat walking outside. Fat cat walking outside.

News

‘Mountain Lion’ That Made School Go Into Lockdown Turned Out to Be a Fat Cat Eating a Rat

Goff Elementary School in Moses Lake, Washington goes into lockdown due to reports of a mountain lion, turns out to be a fat cat...

3 hours ago

Science

New Dinosaur Species Identified From Footprints in Brazil

Distinct footprints have revealed the discovery of a small, desert-dwelling dinosaur species from Brazil.

3 hours ago