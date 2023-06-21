‘Banging Noises’ Heard in Search for Missing Titanic Submarine

The search for the submersible vessel that went missing near the wreck of the Titanic has taken a potentially significant turn. Canadian P-3 planes using sonar buoys detected underwater sounds in the area, and US Navy experts are now analyzing the data to determine their source.

Crews have been dispatched to the remote part of the North Atlantic where the noises were heard. There is growing concern about the vessel’s oxygen supply, as it may have as little as a day’s worth of oxygen left if it remains intact. The exact nature of the sounds and their origin have not been disclosed by the US Coast Guard, but reports indicate that banging noises were heard at regular intervals on Tuesday.

Despite deploying remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to the area, search teams have not yet found any further evidence of the missing vessel. Deep-sea experts caution that it is difficult to determine the source of the noises without more detailed data.

Chris Brown, an explorer and friend of one of the crew members, speculates that the reported banging sounds could be a sign of human activity. He believes that the crew members are likely conserving oxygen and energy due to the harsh conditions at such depths.

The vessel went missing with five people on board during a dive toward the Titanic wreck. The search operation, involving multiple agencies, navies, and private firms, has been ongoing, but visibility and communication have been major challenges. The vessel is estimated to be about 1,900 meters (6,233 feet) beneath the surface, and if it remains intact, it may run out of oxygen by Thursday.

The crew members on board the submersible include British businessman Hamish Harding, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet, and Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, the company that owns the Titan vessel.

Efforts to locate the missing vessel are being expanded, with additional resources and expertise being brought in. The search area covers 7,600 square miles (19,683 square kilometers) and continues to grow.

The mission remains complex, with the need to overcome poor visibility, limited communication, and challenging weather conditions. The collaboration between US and Canadian agencies, navies, and deep-sea firms is ongoing, as they work tirelessly to locate the Titan vessel and its crew members.

Update: The search and rescue operation for the missing submersible vessel near the Titanic wreck has reached a critical phase as time runs out for the crew members. Despite extensive efforts by search teams, the vessel remains elusive, and there is growing concern for the safety of those on board.

The search area, spanning 7,600 square miles, has been meticulously combed by US and Canadian agencies, navies, and private firms. The operation has involved military planes, submarines, and advanced sonar technology. However, the challenging conditions at such depths, including limited visibility and the inability of light to penetrate the depths of the water, have hampered progress.

The latest update reveals that the crew members have been sealed inside the submersible using external bolts, rendering them unable to escape on their own even if the vessel resurfaces. With each passing moment, their oxygen supply diminishes, and it is estimated that they may have less than a day’s worth of oxygen remaining.

Rescue teams have expanded their efforts, enlisting additional resources and expertise from private firms. However, the situation remains precarious, and the outcome is uncertain.

The missing vessel is associated with OceanGate Expeditions, which offers exclusive tours to explore the Titanic wreckage. The company charges a significant fee for participation in these expeditions, attracting individuals with a deep interest in maritime history and exploration.

As the search enters a critical phase, hopes and prayers are with the crew members and their families. The tragic history of the Titanic serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that can be encountered in the depths of the ocean, and the race against time to save lives adds a sense of urgency to the ongoing efforts. The international collaboration and determination displayed by search teams underline the commitment to finding a resolution to this distressing situation.