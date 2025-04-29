How to Shop Your Mom’s Closet For Spring 2025

In the haze of thrift stores, malls, flea markets, online shopping, and the countless clothing outlets at our disposal, we’ve neglected to return to where most women’s love for clothing started it all: our mom’s closet.

One of my fondest memories takes me back to 2009– I’m five years old, unboxing every early 2000s kitten heel my mom owns, and trying them on. I waddle around her closet with her massive shoes on my tiny feet. We assemble a makeshift runway show with the countless pairs of heels she has. She leads me to her dresses where polka dots and sunflowers graze my fingertips. I think, “One day I’ll wear these.”

Spoiler, I do! Shopping in my mom’s closet has become a staple in my fashion practice. And for this spring, I’m calling all fashion lovers to shop their mom’s closet to fulfill the wishlist that grows with every season. You’d be surprised by what you’ll find hiding in your mom’s closet, ready for you to wear this spring.

However, I understand that not everyone’s mom is a fashionista. Some moms may not collect designer handbags or have kept clothes from their hip days. Regardless, it’s worth taking a look. You never know what you might stumble upon, and stories always get dug up along with the past.

Spring 2025 Trends

As someone who shops their mom’s closet often, I am especially perceptive to the items to look out for. Spring 2025 will be full of styles and garments that our mothers once wore. From heeled-sandals and skinny belts, to knit cardigans and capris, spring 2025 is full of 90s and 2000s silhouettes. As the warmer season rolls around, and trend predictions take form, here are a handful of ways to shop and style your mom’s closet for spring 2025.

Skinny belts

Office-Chic: a skinny belt and blazer for spring 2025. (Trill Mag/ Nadiya Sayson)

Indeed, skinny belts are making a significant comeback. Thick belts with chunky hardware had their spotlight, but now it’s time for skinny belts to shine.

Skinny belts are dainty and feminine. It’s the perfect touch to any simple outfit that needs a subtle accessory to elevate the look.

My favorite way to style my mom’s belt is with low-rise wide-leg pants, a simple tank top, a casual blazer, and heels for an office-chic look.

Capri pants

Tap into your Carrie Bradshaw this spring with your mom’s capris. (Trill Mag/ Nadiya Sayson

Although capri pants are quite controversial, they were a mom-closet staple in the 2000s. My mom used to sport these Old Navy cargo capris, so it only feels right to bring them back for the warm weather that is upon us.

Because capris vary in styles and lengths, they can be easily dressed up or down. Though my mom styled her cargo capris with a bedazzled tank top and platform flip-flops, you can easily personalize this 2000s staple to fit 2025 styles.

Worn here with a slouchy sports tee and a pair of open-toe heels, you’ll tap into your Carrie Bradshaw as you strut the streets this spring. Confidence is not optional!

Mixing patterns with accessories

Be bold; mix and match patterns with your mom’s accessories. (Trill Mag/ Nadiya Sayson)

Accessorizing is one of the most crucial aspects of styling an outfit. Polka dots are currently having a moment, but that doesn’t mean your outfit has to be centered around one pattern.

Mixing patterns, such as wrapping a scarf around your neck or tying it in your hair as a bandana, adds nuance to your outfit. In this case, I’m using one of my mom’s silk scarves and a pair of her Calvin Klein sunglasses as the final touches to this pattern-focused outfit. To the untrained eye, polka dots and gingham can seem mismatched, but often, pattern mixing comes down to harmony in color and texture.

Through shopping her closet, your mom’s accessories can become a constant in your wardrobe, personalizing your outfits in a way that can’t be thrifted or purchased.

Lace-trim tank tops

Layer your mom’s lace trim tanks to look effortlessly stylish. (Trill Mag/ Nadiya Sayson)

In the 2000s and 2010s, everyone, including their mother, wore lace-trim tank tops. They’re classy, versatile, and, dare I say, timeless.

To give the classic lacy top a spring 2025 twist, I’ve layered my mom’s black tank with the same white top previously styled, a white lacy slip skirt, and the skinny belt from the first look.

I can almost guarantee you’ll find a lace-trim tank top in your mom’s closet; it’s a rite of passage for every stylish diva to own one!

Light knit cardigans

Embrace breezy evening outings by slipping on a cozy knit cardigan, courtesy of Mom’s closet. (Trill Mag/ Nadiya Sayson)

As warmer days surround us, stepping into the city without a coat is tempting. But my favorite time of year is when it’s warm enough to wear tank tops and skirts, but just cool enough to wear a light sweater for comfort and warmth.

Nothing screams ’90s rom-com than a knitted cardigan with a dainty pink top, silk midi skirt, and strappy heels. Personally, my mom’s closet is full of light knitted cardigans to throw on as you’re leaving the door, and I would be lying if I said I didn’t take advantage of a cardigan or two on a girl’s night out this spring.

I encourage everyone to scour their mom’s closet for a knit cardigan to wear this season.

Bootcut denim

90s slim bootcut denim is back for spring 2025. (Trill Mag/ Nadiya Sayson)

For those who never understood the big, baggy denim craze, you’ll be relieved to discover the resurgence of slimmer, bootcut denim this spring.

While there will always be a place in my heart for wide-leg jeans, I’ve grown to cherish the pair that are my mom’s old bootcut Levi’s.

For this spring trend, I’m picturing my mom’s vintage denim with a pair of kitten heels, and a casual graphic tee or sporty top.

Open-toe heels

Elevate any spring look with a pair of your mom’s y2k kitten heels. (Trill Mag/ Nadiya Sayson)

Lastly, if you haven’t noticed, most outfits above feature these stunning Franco Sarto heels from my mom’s closet.

Though I’m almost positive these are from circa 2007, they’ve held up over the years and will be on my feet all spring. A chic, open-toe heel can go a long way for an otherwise simple outfit.

Purpose beyond style

Shopping your mom’s closet instead of purchasing seasonal trends is not only a sustainable practice but can also be a way to reconnect to your maternal lineage. Women and family members have been sharing, borrowing, and handing down clothing for centuries.

And if not for the sentimental aspects of shopping your mom’s closet, do it for your Pinterest board that is aching to be materialized!

Lastly, an important note on ‘shopping your mom’s closet’ is that it’s also a simple analogy for shopping without buying. This can mean swapping clothing with friends, looking through a cousin or aunt’s closet, or asking relatives who might have things they no longer wear or have use for.

Fashion trends are always at the tip of your fingers; it is just a matter of knowing who and where to reach to begin styling your spring outfits.