Dress to Impress: How Concerts Have Brought Fashion to Life

Live music has always been a perfect way to bring your music to a new level of life. Throughout the past few years, that experience has been elevated with fashion.

In the past, fans have typically turned to band tees and casual attire to attend concerts. However, throughout the past couple of years, creativity has become more and more potent within these venues.

Instead of showing up in tour merchandise or everyday apparel, it has become more and more popular to stand out. Create a look that is specifically tailored to the music, the artist, and the tour.

Festival Fashion

Popular festivals, such as Woodstock and Coachella, were known for certain types of styles and fashions. Woodstock was one of the most notable live music events in style. It stands out in history for representing the personality of the decade. Even now, people recreate styles and looks that were worn.

Although most of the attendees were representing the decade when they chose their looks, it inspired fashion choices for similar festivals and events down the road. It sparked an interest in creating overall aesthetics to add to the fun.

Coachella became heavily influenced by this newfound interest in stylistic choices. Every year, people attending Coachella focus on having statement pieces and looks that allow them to stand out in the massive crowd.

As Coachella grew more and more popular through celebrities and influencers attending and showcasing their looks, the festival began to gain its own aesthetics and styles, such as boho fashion. Most recently, fans were paying homage to 2014-2016 fashion choices to honor very popular years of the festival.

This kind of turn to style is exciting for fans. It allows them to step out of their comfort zone and wear something different. It also gives the styles and outfits they choose sentimental value because it reminds them of the experience rather than being something they wore all the time.

Throughout the past few years, fans have begun to bring that creativity and individualism to all different types of tours rather than just large-scale events. Now, fans are bringing that commitment to one-night-only tours.

Instead of wearing something you can wear anywhere, you can bring what you love about the life music. Even though it’s just a one-day event, the energy that was brought to big weekends is being seen more and more in the music industry.

Concert Attire

There isn’t just one way to do it. Whether you want to honor a specific album, song, or tour look that the artist wore, standing out and doing something different can add to the fun. The creativity and dedication to style that fans have been showcasing have made fashion play a key role in live music events.

Tours are a perfect way for artists to express themselves and their work through outfits, visuals, stage design, and more. This has grown to be contagious for the fans.

Standout Themes

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n Sweet” tour is a prime example of this. During her festival performances, she had staple pieces including heart corsets and boots. Opening night of her current tour, she appeared in a sparkly towel and revealed a bedazzled body suit. Fans immediately fell in love with the look and began to create and replicate it themselves.

Although this was one of the more popular options, it wasn’t the only one. Fans also replicated the outfits Carpenter wore more briefly throughout the show, including a flowy, sheer dress in gorgeous colors such as red, blue, and yellow.

This replication of styles worn by the artist pays tribute to the things fans love about the artist, specifically bringing the crowd closer together in a new way. In the past, wearing merchandise was the only way that fans matched looks with one another. Now, fans have become similar in a whole new way.

Artists have very specific styles to be able to stand out in the industry. When fans bring this to life at the shows, their outfits speak for the things that they adore about the artist.

Album Homages

Recreating stage looks is an extremely fun way to match the vibe of the show you’re going to see, but many people choose to pay tribute to the music itself rather than the tour.

People who have been fans of music for a long period of time typically have loyalty to certain songs or albums. That loyalty brings them to feeling a type of sentimental value for the music. Because of this, many fans use fashion to portray a certain album they love the most.

Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” was very popular for this kind of fashion choice. The concert’s setlist included songs from every album Swift has released throughout her career. This allowed fans to dress to represent the work they were most excited to hear live.

From sparkly purple dresses to shirts worn in music videos, fans showed up dressed as the songs and albums that meant the most to them. For fans who have a long history of supporting the artist, it becomes a special memory to be able to use fashion as a way to make the moment even more special.

This also becomes a way for fans to connect in the crowd. Seeing someone wear something similar shows that you have something in common and can spark a conversation that wouldn’t have been possible without the creativity and commitment to dressing meaningfully.

Fashion is known for being a way to express yourself without having to say a word. By honoring the things that you love, you can stand out at the show you are attending and relate to other fans at the same time.

Artist Impacts

Some artists have become spectacles throughout their careers. Although set design, particular albums, and tour styles are big parts of the styles fans bring, some artists have created a new style altogether.

Throughout her career, Lana Del Rey has had pieces and aesthetics that her fans take on to represent their love and admiration for her work. Even before the stylistic focus shifted to dressing up and following a theme, her shows were filled with little things that reminded fans of her and her music.

Fans come to her concert, creating their takes on looks rooted in aesthetics like old Hollywood, Americana, and coquette fashion. Although the aesthetics seem not to correlate with each other, the spin fans put on their outfits comes together and begins to make sense.

This kind of creativity is what makes fashion at concerts so fun. Allowing yourself to become engulfed in what makes the artist and the music so special allows the show to become more than just live music; it becomes an immersive experience.

Being able to lose yourself in the world that the artist has created throughout their career makes the memory of the show so much more. Having the ability to step away from everyday life and allow yourself to dress and feel differently, surrounded by people, shows the impact fashion can have on an experience.

Why does it make all the difference?

For some people, it may seem silly to go out of their way to dress up so much. After paying for tickets, transportation, and other things to attend the event, it may seem unnecessary to spend more money on what to wear.

Although it may be an extra expense, it creates an extra thing to have fun with and makes the moment stand out even years down the road.

Going to a concert with your friends and family and planning outfits together can make the anticipation for the day of the show more exciting. Dressing up as a particular era of the artist’s career with friends can become something to talk about and plan.

Dressing up in couples outfits or group looks with your friends adds a whole new layer to the experience. You can showcase both your personalities and relationship dynamics as you share the love you have for the music.

For newer fans who are attending with a more experienced listener, it can be a way to feel less out of place and more welcomed in the community of fans at the venue. Many parents who attend with their kids dress up to show their love for both the fan they love as well as the music that they create.

No matter what the reason is, fashion is a fantastic way to elevate the experience and allow one special night to become so much more.