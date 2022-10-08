Connect with us

Hot Girl Walks Are The Best Way To Get Fit And Feel Happier

hot girl walk
Credit: HighKey / Shutterstock

Remember all the exercise trends that started up in lockdown? Whilst many of them died off after gyms opened again, one still reigns supreme: the hot girl walk. Going on a hot girl walk remains one of the most popular exercise trends online. Not only does walking benefit your overall physical health, but the hot girl walk regime also helps with mental well-being too. But where did this trend come from and why has it remained so popular?

If you were on TikTok during lockdown, you likely saw young women going on long walks and calling it a ‘hot girl walk’. Basically, a hot girl walk is just going on a long walk to benefit your mental and physical health. Unlike most viral exercise trends, a hot girl walk isn’t about looking hot, it’s about feeling hot, both physically and mentally. It not only entails physical activity but also mindfulness and self-reflection, which is why it is such a powerful habit to engage in.

Who created the hot girl walk?

The idea of the hot girl walk was created by TikToker Mia Lind (@exactlyliketheothergirls) in 2021. As she explains in one video, the hot girl walk is the name she gave to her daily four-mile walk outside. She also mentions that she would listen to an inspirational podcast or a motivational playlist whilst walking.

@exactlyliketheothergirls

Reply to @666mjcksn666 follow to stay on non-toxic tik tok! There are a lot of new friends so this needed a redo #hotgirlwalk #fitness ♬ original sound – Mia

Credit: exactlyliketheothergirls / TikTok

Mia mentioned in an interview with HuffPost that she came up with the idea during the pandemic. She was trying to find a type of exercise that wasn’t too challenging or intense. After going on walks, she realized there was a meditative element to walking which began benefiting her mentally. She started sharing her hot girl walks online to break down the stigma around walking. Walking is often considered an invalid form of exercise as it’s not as intense as going to the gym or running. However, health studies have shown that walking offers similar physical benefits to running, like improved cardiovascular health and better bone density.

How to do a hot girl walk

You might think that a hot girl walk is just going on a long walk. But in order to reap the benefits of it, there are some guidelines that Mia says are crucial to feeling hot after your hot girl walk. The hot girl walk consists of thinking about the three G’s for the entirety of the walk:

  • Gratitude (what are you grateful for today)
  • Goals (what are you aiming to achieve by going on your hot girl walk)
  • Glow (how great your inner or outer glow is)

By thinking about these specific things, you’re encouraging positive thinking. Rather than spending your walk worrying about to-do lists or other stresses, you’re instead thinking positively about yourself. The good energy from your walk will carry through your day and make you feel better overall and deal better with stress.

A survey shows off all the reasons a hot girl walk is the best form of self-care

The e-bike company Velotric asked 1,030 hot girl walkers to describe how going on a hot girl walk benefited them. The results speak for themselves. 64% reported feeling happy or confident after their walk. 54% noted an increase in confidence and a decrease in stress. However, the benefits don’t end there. When asked if going on hot girl walks had helped them pick up other healthy habits, 52% of women said that they had started eating healthier and going to the gym too.

@cearakirk

my take on the hotgirlwalk! (Originally by hot girl @exactlyliketheothergirls but my spin on it 🤓) #hotgirlsummer #walk ♬ Juless Edits – Shou

Credit: cearakirk / TikTok

So, what are you waiting for? A hot girl walk could be just the right thing to get you glowing from the inside and out!

