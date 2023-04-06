Connect with us

Unleash the Fun: Your Ultimate Guide to Dog-Friendly Florida Beaches

A doggone fun summer awaits you and your pup!

Published

A dachshund is buried in the sand at the beach wearing red sunglasses. Credit: Shutterstock/Masarik

It’s finally summer, which means it’s time to plan your next trip to the beach with your furry friend. But not all beaches are dog-friendly, so where should you go?

Look no further, because we’ve got you covered with our ultimate guide to dog-friendly beaches in Florida.

When choosing a beach, there are a few factors to consider. If possible, you should check the beach’s leash policy, available amenities, rules and regulations, parking, and accessibility. You want to make sure the beach is safe and comfortable for both you and your dog.

A golden retriever runs through the waves at a beach.
Credit: Shutterstock/Volodymyr Burdiak

Now that you know what to look for, let’s get to the good stuff – the top dog-friendly beaches in Florida.

Jupiter Beach Park

On the east coast, we recommend Jupiter Beach Park. This beach is perfect for dogs who love to play in the water, as it has a designated dog-friendly area. There are also showers, restrooms, and drinking fountains for both humans and dogs.

Fort De Soto Park

Another great option is Fort De Soto Park in St. Petersburg. It has over 1,100 acres of white sandy beaches and nature trails, and dogs are allowed on most of them.

Honeymoon Island State Park

Honeymoon Island State Park in Dunedin has a designated dog beach with plenty of space for your pup to run and play. There are also showers and water stations available for both you and your furry friend.

Smyrna Dunes Park

Located in New Smyrna Beach, Smyrna Dunes Park has a dog-friendly beach that is accessible by a boardwalk. There are also plenty of trails and nature walks to explore with your dog.

Gulfside City Park Beach

Dogs are welcome on Gulfside Beach at Sanibel Island as long as they are kept on a leash. The beautiful beach is a great spot for swimming, sunbathing, and shell collecting.

Davis Islands Dog Beach

Davis Islands Dog Beach in Tampa is a popular spot for dog owners in the Tampa area. It has a fenced-in area where dogs can play off-leash, and there are also water stations and plenty of shade for both you and your pup.

A woman and her dog walk at a beach near Miami, Florida.
Credit: Shutterstock/Fotoluminate LLC

Canova Beach Park

Canova Beach Park in Brevard is a hidden gem on Florida’s east coast. It has a designated dog beach area where dogs are allowed off-leash. There are also picnic tables, showers, and restrooms available.

Brohard Paw Park

On the west coast, check out Brohard Paw Park in Venice. This beach is unique because it has a dog-friendly section that includes a fenced-in area where dogs can run off-leash. There are also doggie drinking fountains, showers, and benches for humans to relax.

Bonita Beach Dog Park

Another great option is Bonita Beach Dog Park in Bonita Springs, which has a fenced-in beach area and plenty of room for dogs to run and play.

A yellow Labrador dog wades with a rubber ducky at the beach.
Credit: Shutterstock/lazyllama

When you’re at the beach with your dog, safety should always be a top consideration. Be sure to keep your dog hydrated, avoid hot sand and sunburns, and keep an eye out for hazards like jellyfish or sharp objects. You can practice good beach etiquette by keeping your dog leashed when necessary, picking up after your dog, and avoiding disrupting other beachgoers.

Finding a great dog-friendly beach in Florida is easy if you know what to look for. Keep in mind the factors we mentioned, and consider checking out one of the beaches we recommended. You and your furry friend will have a blast in the sun and sand!

Interested in reading more about what to keep in mind when planning your beach trip to Florida this summer? Click here to read about the sargassum patch expected to make landfall along Florida’s east coast this summer.

Written By

Makenna Dykstra (she/her) is currently pursuing her M.A. in English Literature at Tulane University in New Orleans. She writes journalism and poetry.

