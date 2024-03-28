Star Wars Has Taken Over The Empire State Building in NYC for a Month

On March 21, Star Wars took over one of the world’s most famous buildings. Until April 29, the franchise celebrates their legendary films with a public light show. Fans in New York City get to experience immersive displays and character appearances, including Hayden Christensen himself.

Star Wars fans everywhere are visiting the Empire State Building just to experience this whole new world for themselves. Anyone who chooses to visit the ESB this month reap the benefits of new Star Wars consumer products. Additionally, fans are able to submerge into the Star Wars galaxy photo opportunities.

President Jean-Yves Ghazi of the Empire State Building Observatory stated, “We are so pleased to unite Star Wars fans in New York City and throughout the world with this epic trip to a galaxy far, far away.” Ghazi continued, “This one-of-a-kind takeover at the ‘World’s Most Famous Building’ allows fans to come face to face with pop culture’s most iconic villains in an authentic New York City way.”

Hayden Christensen visits the Empire State Building on March 21, 2024 for the Star Wars lighting ceremony. Credit: Shutterstock/ Lev Radin

The Empire State Building hosted a dynamic Star Wars-themed light show that displayed iconic scenes from the hit movies. Fan-favorite scenes were debuted on the building from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. Darth Vader’s theme song, “The Imperial March, ” played throughout the show. The iconic music was streaming on iHeartRadio’s Z100 New York radio station.

Actor Hayden Christensen, who stars as Anakin Skywalker, visited the the Empire State Building on March 21, 2024. During his visit, he toured the famous Observatory Experience and initiated the ceremonial light show.

Immerse into the scenes

The Fifth Avenue Lobby windows inside the Empire State Building present a unique Star Wars-themed art show. The artwork portrays scenes of Darth Vader, Darth Maul, and Stormtroopers, as shown in the Star Wars movies. Popular movie merchandise is also displayed in collaboration with Disney Consumer Products. The art exhibit will be on display until April 29.

At the Empire State Building’s base, visitors can join Amazon for photo opportunities and other Star Wars fan experiences. This event will take place on March 21-22 from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on March 23 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

These experiences celebrate the Star Wars villains of the galaxy with costumed characters. Characters in costume, such as Darth Vader and stormtroopers, can take photos with visitors with backdrops of various scenes and locations shown in the movies. One photo backdrop is inspired by the opening hallway scene from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

In addition to this experience, visitors can pose in the card packaging of a Star Wars Vintage Collection figure. On the 86th Floor Observatory, visitors get the chance to take photographs with a Darth Vader POP, that’s life-sized!

Hayden Christensen at a Star-Wars-themed media event at the Empire State Building on March 21, 2024. Credit: Shutterstock/MattRobertsNY

On March 22, the Empire State Building Observatory will have a movie screening for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Attendees will be given complimentary drinks and snacks for the movie night. The Observatory Experience is ranked as the #1 best U.S. attraction for two years in a row.