Like #CruiseTok? Here’s a First Glimpse at Disney’s New Cruise Ship Set To Sail in 2024

If you’ve been following CruiseTok for the past few months and have become interested in taking your own cruise this year, look no further because the Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, Disney Treasure, is set to sail this year.

It’s their sixth ship, and it’s set to begin sailing in December 2024 on a seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean excursion. The Treasure will offer colorful, exciting live shows like Moana, brand-new dining experiences, adult-exclusive areas, and more activities for children.

The Disney Treasure will also travel to a new location, Disney’s Lighthouse Point. It’s a private island in the Bahamas with gorgeous sandy beaches, upscale family cabanas that you can rent for the day, and a great eating area. However, if you don’t want to wait too long to sail to Disney’s Lighthouse Point, other Disney ships will begin sailing there this summer.

@thedavidvaughn Disney Treasure Cruise ship will host a variety of themed experiences inspired by adventurous tales! Hosted by @Disney Parks 🧞‍♂️ GRAND HALL – The Treasure is all about adventure, and its center Grand Hall will be no exception! Guests will first enter the ship to this opulent space. They’ll be greeted by a golden statue of Aladdin and Jasmin on the magic carpet and host entertainment throughout the day—including adventurous characters! Off the Grand Hall are two cafes, the Heihei Cafe inspired by Moana and the Jade Cricket Cafe inspired by Mulan. 🐘 SKIPPER SOCIETY – The Jungle Cruise comes to life at sea! The Skipper Society is a stylish hangout with several nods to the classic attraction. Guests can sip and enjoy snacks here under the canopy-like ceiling. 🦑 PERICOPE PUB – Inspired by the Walt Disney’s 1954 film, “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” this pub looks and feels like you’re inside a spacious submarine! I got to try VR of this space and it looked incredible! I loved the steampunk vibes and plush seating for lounging. Guests can enter here to watch sports, live news, and craft brews. 💃🏽 PLAZA DE COCO – A theatre-in-the-round dining experience where guests watch live entertainment while dining on new takes on traditional Mexican dishes. Miguel, mariachi, and dancers take to the stage during this unique, first-of-its-kind show! Two versions of Plaza de Coco will show during the cruise during its debut season. 🍭 JUMBEAUX’S SWEETS – A Zootopia inspired ice cream parlor with statues of Nick Wilde and Judy Hoops invites guests to try over 20 flavors of handmade gelato, ice cream, candies and more. 💥 MORE EXPERIENCES – A live stage show based on Beauty and the Beast, Worlds of Marvel dining, and kids clubs are only part of the experiences coming to the Disney Treasure! The Disney Treasure debuts December 2024 #disneycruise #disneycruiseline #dcl #disneytreasure #disneyparks #disney #disneytiktok #disney ♬ LiftOff Space, Adventure Orchestra(968182) – Scoring Heroes

With its unique dining experiences, exhilarating entertainment for both adults and children, spacious cabins, and more, Disney’s Treasure appears to be on track to meet all of its promises, but first, here’s everything you need to know about this new cruise ship.

An immersive dining experience

Credit: Disney Parks

Each night of your trip will include options for three immersive dining experiences. The first is to be transported to Santa Cecelia and treated to an exciting dining experience inspired by Coco. Watch Miguel and the town mariachis perform with vibrant music and dance for a night before Abuelita, Mama Coco, and the others join in on the fun on the second night for a memorable Dia de los Muertos celebration.

Next, Worlds of Marvel is an experience entirely inspired by your favorite superheroes. It offers a live appearance by Spider-Man while serving Marvel Superhero-inspired meals. Then there’s the 1923 experience, a reference to the year Walt Disney Studios was established. The refined 1923 restaurant serves Californian cuisine while displaying decorations from adventure-packed Disney films such as Aladdin, Tarzan, etc, celebrating Disney’s classic animations.

Getting to escape in style

Credit: Disney Parks

Much like the three engaging eating experiences for you and your loved ones, there are three adult-only areas influenced by Disney’s films and the different park attractions.

The Haunted Mansion Parlor offers a spooky-inspired lounge with ghoulishly sweet cocktails. Skipper Society is an exotic lounge inspired by the Jungle Cruise Magic Kingdom attraction. It features skippers, also known as pilots, and their adventures to the Nile, Amazon, and other destinations. This lounge is believed to be the perfect spot to drink and unwind.

Lastly, Periscope Pub was inspired by the Disney Park ride 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea: Submarine Voyage. While sipping on one of the unique beverages available, you can look up at the “glass” ceiling to the oceanic world above, or if you want something casual, watch news and live sports broadcasts on the screens displayed.

Exclusive activities for the kids onboard

Credit: Disney Parks

There are even exclusive kids activities for your children, nieces and nephews, and/or younger siblings, where they can immerse themselves in the world of some of their favorite superheroes at the Marvel Superhero Academy or find themselves creating their own fairytale-esque stories, including visits from the Disney Princesses at Fairytale Hall.

It has an exciting Star Wars adventure where kids can join forces with Chewbacca and Rey. All of these hands-on activities are overseen by fully trained Disney Counselors.

Apart from what’s been mentioned, this cruise goes beyond that. They have spas, infinity pools, more games, salons, additional dining options, spacious suites, and roomy accommodations that will make you feel at ease right away.