Best US Destinations To Travel To This Summer

Life can get busy and overwhelming at times. During the warmer months, it is the perfect time to get out of the house and enjoy the summer. Summer is a great time for an even better vacation. One great way to spend time with family and friends is to go on a road trip and check out the hot spots around the United States of America.
There are lots of places to choose from, and you can find something for everyone in your family. From beaches to mountains to amusement parks, there are lots of great places to visit and travel to. The United States of America is a massive country, all 3,809,525 square miles of ground. Here are some areas across the United States to explore and make amazing memories with loved ones.
New York City
Firstly, in New York City(NYC), many different things and places can be explored over some time. Visiting NYC is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, going out and seeing many sights, such as:
- The Brooklyn Bridge
- Staten Island Ferry
- The Statue of Liberty
- Broadway
- Grand Central Terminal
Furthermore, New York City has so much to offer, especially if you like more city areas. There are many activities that the whole family can enjoy while taking in the life-changing views. There are many museums to explore in just the city itself, such as:
- The Metropolitan Museum of Art
- American Museum of Natural History
- Museum of the City of New York
- The Morgan Liberation & Museum
Even walking around the city, day or night, there are many views to be astonished. Some things can be done in New York City that are a must-do at least once. From taking the subway to having food from street vendors, it is a place like nowhere else.
Salem, Massachusetts
In Salem, Massachusetts, many people think of the Salem Witch Trials, of 1692. This beautiful area is not just for witch trials during October. This site is just a nice drive away from Boston, about 42 minutes away from Salem (24.8 miles/39.91 km). Boston and other towns around Salem are also eye-worthy. In Salem, you and your family can see Museums and houses from the trials on this travel.
Salem has more than just the witch trials. There’s also one of the oldest cemeteries in the States, in addition to many other attractions such as:
- Salem Witch Museum
- Salem Witch Trials Memorial
- The House of the Seven Gables
Continuously, Salem is a place with a long history and fear of witches. It is a place to visit at least once in your life, in summer or autumn. In addition to many other locations surrounding Salem that are worth poking at, such as:
- Boston
- Springfield
- Worcester
Washington D.C.
In Washington D.C. there are many different monuments, museums, and offices to admire. D.C. is the capital of the United States, there is a lot of beautiful architecture and history to see.
Some of the best Historic sites in D.C. include:
- The White House
- Ford’s Theatre
- Library of Congress
- National Mall
When on your journey through the Country’s capital, don’t forget to visit some of the memorials of American historical figures. As well as the memorials to fallen soldiers. Such as:
- The Washington Monument
- Jefferson Memorial
- Lincoln Memorial
- Martin Luther King Jr, Memorial
- Korean War Veterans Memorial
- Vietnam Veterans Memorial
- World War Two Memorial
When going to the state capital, be prepared with your walking shoes. These sites are a good hike from one stop to the other. So, make sure you bring a good pair of walking shoes. In Washington D.C., there are also many different museums to stop by. Such as:
- Smithsonian Museums
- National Museum of American Indian
- National Museum of Woman in the Arts
- National Museum of American History
- United States Holocaust Memorial Museum
Florida
In the sunshine state of Florida, there are many different beautiful places to go to and have an adventure. There are many areas in Florida with beaches and pretty sunsets. These travel spots include, but are not limited to:
- South Beach, Miami
- Clearwater Beach
- Fort Lauderdale Beach
- Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, Key Biscayne
- Bahia Honda, Florida Keys
From going swimming and building sand castles to seeing the lovely sunsets and sunrises. Besides the beaches, there is also Disney World in Orlando Florida. Four different parks can be chosen from, which are:
- Magic Kingdom
- Epcot
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Disney World in and of itself is an active and fun trip. Also with all the rides and living in a fantasy world in real life. It would be a great time for everyone involved with something everyone would want to visit and see. Disney World is a place for all ages to have fun and where dreams come true.
Hawaii
In the meantime, this magic state called Hawaii, which is made up of 137 islands, has many things to do and see. Even though it is one of the smallest states in America, there is plenty to do. Such as:
- Visit Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
- Swim at Black-Sand Beach
- Tour a Kona Coffee Plantation
- Dine on some delicious seafood
Hawaii is a peaceful place away from home to escape the day to day life and explore another world. Besides all the delicious food and sightseeing, there are many tours and activities to enjoy on this travel. Such as:
- Ranch off-road ATV
- Zipline
- Horseback riding on the beach
- Stargazing
Conclusion
Across the United States of America, there are many more wonderful places and sights to see. Within all 50 states, there is a list of things to do when traveling. All these states would be great to visit during the warm summer and spring months. There are plenty of activities, tours, and eateries that everyone would enjoy.
Lastly, going out to any place in the States, make sure you plan it and have a safe travel to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in the United States of America. Planning a safe trip is always a priority, but having a good time is also important. Have fun making memories in this warm weather season all across America.