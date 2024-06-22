Best US Destinations To Travel To This Summer

Life can get busy and overwhelming at times. During the warmer months, it is the perfect time to get out of the house and enjoy the summer. Summer is a great time for an even better vacation. One great way to spend time with family and friends is to go on a road trip and check out the hot spots around the United States of America.

There are lots of places to choose from, and you can find something for everyone in your family. From beaches to mountains to amusement parks, there are lots of great places to visit and travel to. The United States of America is a massive country, all 3,809,525 square miles of ground. Here are some areas across the United States to explore and make amazing memories with loved ones.

New York City

Firstly, in New York City(NYC), many different things and places can be explored over some time. Visiting NYC is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, going out and seeing many sights, such as:

The Brooklyn Bridge

Staten Island Ferry

The Statue of Liberty

Broadway

Grand Central Terminal

Furthermore, New York City has so much to offer, especially if you like more city areas. There are many activities that the whole family can enjoy while taking in the life-changing views. There are many museums to explore in just the city itself, such as:

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

American Museum of Natural History

Museum of the City of New York

The Morgan Liberation & Museum

Even walking around the city, day or night, there are many views to be astonished. Some things can be done in New York City that are a must-do at least once. From taking the subway to having food from street vendors, it is a place like nowhere else.

Salem, Massachusetts

In Salem, Massachusetts, many people think of the Salem Witch Trials, of 1692. This beautiful area is not just for witch trials during October. This site is just a nice drive away from Boston, about 42 minutes away from Salem (24.8 miles/39.91 km). Boston and other towns around Salem are also eye-worthy. In Salem, you and your family can see Museums and houses from the trials on this travel.

Salem has more than just the witch trials. There’s also one of the oldest cemeteries in the States, in addition to many other attractions such as:

Salem Witch Museum

Salem Witch Trials Memorial

The House of the Seven Gables

Continuously, Salem is a place with a long history and fear of witches. It is a place to visit at least once in your life, in summer or autumn. In addition to many other locations surrounding Salem that are worth poking at, such as:

Boston

Springfield

Worcester

Washington D.C.

In Washington D.C. there are many different monuments, museums, and offices to admire. D.C. is the capital of the United States, there is a lot of beautiful architecture and history to see.

Some of the best Historic sites in D.C. include:

The White House

Ford’s Theatre

Library of Congress

National Mall

When on your journey through the Country’s capital, don’t forget to visit some of the memorials of American historical figures. As well as the memorials to fallen soldiers. Such as:

The Washington Monument

Jefferson Memorial

Lincoln Memorial

Martin Luther King Jr, Memorial

Korean War Veterans Memorial

Vietnam Veterans Memorial

World War Two Memorial

When going to the state capital, be prepared with your walking shoes. These sites are a good hike from one stop to the other. So, make sure you bring a good pair of walking shoes. In Washington D.C., there are also many different museums to stop by. Such as:

Smithsonian Museums

National Museum of American Indian

National Museum of Woman in the Arts

National Museum of American History

United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

Florida

In the sunshine state of Florida, there are many different beautiful places to go to and have an adventure. There are many areas in Florida with beaches and pretty sunsets. These travel spots include, but are not limited to:

South Beach, Miami

Clearwater Beach

Fort Lauderdale Beach

Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, Key Biscayne

Bahia Honda, Florida Keys

From going swimming and building sand castles to seeing the lovely sunsets and sunrises. Besides the beaches, there is also Disney World in Orlando Florida. Four different parks can be chosen from, which are:

Magic Kingdom

Epcot

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney World in and of itself is an active and fun trip. Also with all the rides and living in a fantasy world in real life. It would be a great time for everyone involved with something everyone would want to visit and see. Disney World is a place for all ages to have fun and where dreams come true.

Hawaii

In the meantime, this magic state called Hawaii, which is made up of 137 islands, has many things to do and see. Even though it is one of the smallest states in America, there is plenty to do. Such as:

Visit Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

Swim at Black-Sand Beach

Tour a Kona Coffee Plantation

Dine on some delicious seafood

Hawaii is a peaceful place away from home to escape the day to day life and explore another world. Besides all the delicious food and sightseeing, there are many tours and activities to enjoy on this travel. Such as:

Ranch off-road ATV

Zipline

Horseback riding on the beach

Stargazing

Conclusion

Across the United States of America, there are many more wonderful places and sights to see. Within all 50 states, there is a list of things to do when traveling. All these states would be great to visit during the warm summer and spring months. There are plenty of activities, tours, and eateries that everyone would enjoy.

Lastly, going out to any place in the States, make sure you plan it and have a safe travel to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in the United States of America. Planning a safe trip is always a priority, but having a good time is also important. Have fun making memories in this warm weather season all across America.