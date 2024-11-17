The Rise of Side Hustles: Why People Are Opting For More Work

The concept of a “side hustle” has become increasingly popular, shifting from a niche activity to a mainstream trend. People from all backgrounds, whether young professionals or retirees, are adding side hustles to their routines.

But what is a side hustle, why are so many people getting into it, and what are some popular options?

What is a side hustle?

A side hustle is any job, business, or gig taken on alongside a full-time job or primary income source. Unlike traditional part-time jobs, side hustles offer greater flexibility, allowing people to work on their own schedules and, in many cases, pursue personal interests or develop new skills. From freelancing to online stores, side hustles vary widely and can be tailored to fit each person’s available time and expertise.

Why are side hustles so popular among Gen-Z?

Several factors have contributed to the surge in side hustles. Here are the main reasons why they’re now a common part of the modern work landscape:

1. Financial independence and rising costs

For many Gen-Z individuals, balancing tuition fees, rent, and everyday expenses is challenging. With high costs of living in urban areas and substantial student debt, young adults often need extra income to achieve financial independence.

Side hustles allow them to earn money without committing to a full-time job, making it easier to save or cover essential costs while keeping options open.

2. Economic uncertainty and job market realities

Gen-Z entered the workforce amid a turbulent economy, with the pandemic impacting traditional career paths and job stability. A side hustle offers a sense of security, helping Gen-Z diversify income and create a fallback if they face gaps in full-time employment. By developing additional income streams early on, they’re building resilience in an unpredictable job market.

3. Digital platforms and flexible work

The internet has revolutionized work, creating opportunities to earn money online and remotely. Freelance platforms (Upwork, Fiverr), gig apps (Uber, DoorDash), and e-commerce sites (Etsy, eBay) connect people with clients and customers around the world, allowing them to work anytime and anywhere.

Online platforms like Uber and Lyft are a great way to make money on the side, in a flexible way (Credit: Shutterstock/Koshiro K)

4. Pursuit of passions and personal fulfillment

Some side hustles are born from a desire to explore hobbies or creative interests outside of one’s regular job. Activities like photography, music, or crafting, when monetized, provide income along with a sense of purpose and satisfaction.

5. Skill development and career advancement

A side hustle can also help people build skills they might not use in their primary job. For example, a marketer might start freelance writing, or an accountant could tutor finance students. Side hustles enhance one’s skill set, potentially opening doors for a new career, or even to solidify what someone in Gen-Z may want to do in higher education.

Examples of popular side hustles

Side hustles come in many forms, depending on individual interests and goals. Here are some of the most popular side hustles today:

1. Freelancing

Freelance roles, from graphic design and social media management to video editing, are increasingly popular among Gen-Z. Many college students and recent graduates use freelance gigs to build professional portfolios or gain experience.

Websites like Upwork and Fiverr allow them to connect with clients around the world, making it easy to start building a freelance career or develop skills relevant to their future careers.

2. E-commerce and reselling

Platforms like Etsy, Depop, and eBay have opened up new possibilities for Gen-Z to sell products online. Whether it’s handmade jewelry, thrifted fashion finds, or custom stickers, e-commerce appeals to young adults with a creative side.

Some use it as a way to make money while in school, while others turn their online stores into full-fledged businesses as demand grows.

3. Content creation and influencing

Content creation on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube has become a popular income stream for Gen-Z. Young creators can earn revenue through sponsorships, brand partnerships, and ad revenue.

Content creation often aligns with Gen-Z’s desire for self-expression and authenticity, and many are leveraging their platforms to share expertise, entertain, or promote causes they care about.

Creating online content is one of the most popular forms of side hustle – particularly amongst Gen Z (Credit: Shutterstock/Chay_Tee)

4. Tutoring and online courses

Many Gen-Z students and recent grads make money tutoring or teaching others. For college students, tutoring in subjects they’re studying (like math, science, or languages) is a natural fit.

Platforms like Chegg and Wyzant make it easy to find students who need help, while some even create educational content on YouTube or TikTok to reach a broader audience and generate ad revenue.

5. Gig Economy Jobs

The gig economy offers young people the chance to make money with flexible, on-demand jobs. Companies like Uber, DoorDash, and TaskRabbit are popular choices for those looking to work on their own schedule.

These side hustles appeal to Gen-Z’s desire for freedom, allowing them to set their hours and earn money without a long-term commitment.

6. Hobbies i.e. baking, knitting, fashion design

Many people choose to turn their biggest hobbies into side hustles. One that became increasingly popular at a stage during the COVID-19 pandemic was baking, with many people starting up Instagram pages to help show off their work and create a customer base.

One of those people was Gabrielle Wright, who started her page ‘Gabby Bakes’ in the COVID-19 pandemic, and now has a job in a bakery because she pursued this passion: “I have always loved baking, so I thought I would start my page when there was not a lot else to do, to make some money on the side and do the thing I love. I would recommend starting a side hustle to anyone, I got to do what I loved on my terms and I wouldn’t change that for anything.

How to start a side hustle

If you’re considering starting a side hustle, it’s essential to plan ahead. Here are a few key tips to guide your journey:

Identify Your Strengths and Interests: Choose something that aligns with your skills or passions, making it more enjoyable and sustainable. Evaluate Your Time Commitment: Side hustles should complement your primary job, not interfere with it. Set realistic expectations about the time you can dedicate. Research Your Market: Look into demand, competition, and pricing for your chosen side hustle. This will help you understand its potential profitability. Set Financial Goals: Define your objectives for the side hustle, whether it’s earning a specific amount, building a savings fund, or paying off debt. Clear goals can keep you focused. Start Small and Grow: Begin with manageable projects or clients. Starting small allows you to refine your approach and scale up gradually.

Conclusion

The rise in side hustles marks a major shift in how people view work, finances, and personal growth. Side hustles are no longer just a way to earn a little extra on the side—they’re a route to independence, fulfillment, and skill-building. Whether it’s freelancing, gig work, or content creation, side hustles offer the flexibility and opportunity many people crave.

With the right approach, a side hustle can be both financially rewarding and personally fulfilling, reshaping the modern work landscape.