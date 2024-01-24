Top 10 Richest YouTubers In the World

YouTube’s popularity has given rise to an entirely new profession – the YouTuber. Here is a list of the top 10 richest content creators and channels on the platform.

Boasting over 4 billion watch hours monthly and around 500 hours of video content uploaded every minute, YouTube has become a global sensation since its launch in 2005.

Below is a list of the top 10 richest YouTubers, along with their estimated net worths, information about their channels, quotes & words of advice, and what made them rich.

10. KSI (Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji)

Estimated Net Worth: US$35 million

KSI’s song, “Lighter,” earned him a BRIT Award nomination in 2022. Image: Shutterstock/Fred Duval

KSI is an accomplished entrepreneur, boxer, and rapper who started off his YouTube career at the age of 15. He initially began by creating videos of himself playing games from the FIFA series, but over time, his content shifted towards more vlog-style and comedy videos, which certainly boosted his YouTube popularity.

However, it’s worth noting that in addition to KSI’s impressive gaming content, most of his revenue comes from his entrepreneurial spirit. He is currently the CEO of Misfits Boxing, co-owner of XIX Vodka, and co-owner of a restaurant chain called Sides. KSI is also co-owner of the successful energy drink company Prime Hydration with fellow YouTuber and rival boxer Logan Paul.

KSI co-owns the thriving energy drink company Prime Hydration. Image: Shutterstock/Matthew Nichols1

KSI knows how to sell stadiums, whether it be with his music or with his boxing matches. He said to Big Issue Magazine, “I have never seen myself as talented. Look up my old videos. Look at where I started from. I was just a little nerd in my bedroom making videos, I didn’t know how to properly rap, didn’t know how to box. I was this plain canvas.” KSI is a clear example of how self-belief and a strong work ethic can truly make dreams come true.

When asked by Essentially Sports for his best advice on how to become rich, he replied, “If you can control this (pointing at the brain), you can literally do anything.”

9. DanTDM (Daniel Robert Middleton)

Estimated Net Worth: US$35 million

DanTDM at the National Exhibition Center in Birmingham. Image: Shutterstock/GingeSwagTia

DanTDM, like many other successful YouTubers, has made a fortune out of producing quality gaming videos, mainly focusing on Minecraft, Pokemon, and Roblox. Along with his YouTube channel, he also has a Minecraft Hardcore series that he streams on Twitch.

DanTDM gained over 10,000 subscribers on YouTube within the first month of creating his channel, and with his growing popularity, he decided to target his content towards younger audiences. As a result of his kid-friendly approach, he has won three Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards for his channel and has written a best-selling graphic novel titled Trayaurus and the Enchanted Crystal.

When asked by Toca Magazine for his advice to kids and the parents of kids interested in creating their own YouTube channels, DanTDM replied, “There is so much artistic and creative endeavor involved in launching a channel. Find out as much as you can, ask questions and delve deeper into the world of YouTube together.”

8. Jacksepticeye (Sean McLoughlin)

Estimated Net Worth: US$40 million

YouTuber Jacksepticeye is known for his energetic and comedic video game commentary. Image: YouTube/@jacksepticeye

Jacksepticeye is Ireland’s most popular YouTuber, who began creating humorous gaming content in 2012. In 2013, Felix Kjellberg (PewDiePie) recommended his channel, and by 2014, Jacksepticeye had gained one million subscribers. The number only grew from there.

However, McLoughlin has also drawn attention to the burnout that comes along with being a YouTube content creator. “The algorithm is so intense,” he says to The Irish Times. “Even today, if I upload stuff, and it doesn’t do well, it’s kind of like, ‘Oh man, I let people down; I let myself down.’ But you do have to take that mentality away from it.”

He decided mental health was something he wanted to openly talk about on his channel, and he began streaming content to raise money for charities he supported. McLoughlin recognized how several YouTubers are known for being egotistical and unbothered about anything apart from themselves. He said that meeting people with disabilities and speaking to people who were struggling helped him open his eyes to all the things he could do with what he has.

McLoughlin, better known as Jacksepticeye, shared an important piece of advice for content creators with the Irish Times: “Be a person outside of your numbers and make sure that you’re happy and content. There’s some joke in there about content not making you content.”

The personality Jacksepticeye conveys through his videos and the important messages he delivers outside of his channel are reminders that with being rich comes the opportunity to give back. Though content creation, like many other things in life, can be an exciting journey, it is essential that one does not lose oneself through the process.

7. PewDiePie (Felix Kjellberg)

Estimated Net Worth: US$45 million

Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie is the second most subscribed individual on YouTube, surpassed only by MrBeast. His comedy gaming content has great variety to it and he continuously mixes up the form of entertainment on his channel. His up-to-date, fresh, and relatively short videos are key to grabbing the attention of viewers with diverse interests and keeping his viewers engaged.

Kjellberg continues to be humorous and sarcastic with his fan base both on YouTube and social media. Being aware of the effort that goes into getting started on YouTube, he has also helped out many newer content creators that were previously unrecognized, Jacksepticeye being one example. PewDiePie said, “With my channel and what people associate with the Internet, most people think it goes viral, you become this huge thing super quick. I never had an explosion or a huge thing. It’s just been something that has progressively been growing. It’s been building.”

Most of PewDiePie’s money comes directly from his growing YouTube channel and merchandise. In fact, reports state that he made nearly $42 million just by selling branded merch. He also made an exclusivity deal with YouTube to live-stream on the YouTube platform and nowhere else, for which he most likely received a hefty amount of money from YouTube.

Another word of advice from PewDiePie is to “be nice to people; maybe one day they’ll be rich.”

6. Ryan’s World (Ryan Kaji)

Estimated Net Worth: US$100 million

With nine YouTube channels and a watch time of several thousand times his age, Ryan Kaji’s stardom can reveal many aspects of what it means to be a “kidfluencer.” With the help of his parents, Ryan’s first YouTube channel, called Ryan’s ToysReview, was launched when he was only three years old.

His content includes energetic and engaging toy unboxings, demos, and reviews. Since then, Ryan has been able to create several other sources of revenue through brand deals and sponsorships. After all, what better way to market toys to children than to have someone directly from the target audience endorse them? In addition, a Pew Research Center study found that videos featuring children receive three times as many views as videos from any other genre, so it is understandable how Ryan’s channel would be elevated by kid viewership worldwide.

However, with Ryan’s fame has come great controversy. In late 2019, the non-profit Truth in Advertising accused Ryan’s ToysReview of misleading millions of young children who are unable to tell the difference between advertising and organic content. The Kaji family has repeatedly been called out for using their own child to market to other young children who are watching the videos without context from a parent. Kids worldwide are constantly engaging in the dopamine-releasing promotion of consumerism on the channel, which, according to experts, can have terrible psychological effects.

4 & 5. Jake and Logan Paul

Estimated Net Worth: US$155 million (combined)

Jake Paul and Logan Paul are celebrity brothers from Ohio. They first rose to fame on the social media site Vine but then transitioned to YouTube. Most of their content is vlogs, pranks, music videos, short films, etc. Logan Paul also competed in a high-profile boxing match against YouTuber KSI.

Both brothers have faced backlash for their behavior and content, with accusations of being insensitive, disruptive, and bullying others. However, Logan Paul has said, probably in response to the backlash, “Good luck trying to cancel me.” Despite the accusations, the brothers continue to maintain a strong following and expand their wealth through new business ventures, including podcasting, acting, and merchandising.

3. Jeffree Star

Estimated Net Worth: US$200 million

Jeffree Star’s YouTube channel is focused on makeup reviews and tutorials, and the YouTuber has made a name for himself as a beauty influencer. In fact, a Jeffree Star-approved product review has become a huge honor in the beauty industry.

In addition to YouTube, he makes money from his makeup company, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, which earns over $100 million yearly in revenue. With the launch of new products, Star also launches matching clothing. His clothing line adds around $10 billion to his net worth.

Jeffree Star also has some residual income from his singing career; his album, Beauty Killer, earned him around $24,000. Lastly, the rest of his money comes from branding deals.

Star has repeatedly talked about the courage and determination he had to have, being a male in the world of cosmetics. What he finds most important, in his own words, is to “believe in yourself, and don’t let anyone stand in your way.”

2. Like Nastya

Estimated Net Worth: US$20 million to US$260 million

Like Nastya is the YouTube channel of a 7-year-old named Anastasia Radzinskaya, who makes videos about her life, playtime, etc. Her videos also include family vlogs, comedy sketches, and educational content for kids. Her reported net worth varies greatly across various sources, but her Instagram account says it is US$260 million.

Nastya also has channels for her content in other languages, such as German and Korean, and her own merchandise, including backpacks and blankets. The young star reportedly has six-figure deals with brands like Legoland and is set to launch toys, video games and publish a book.

1. MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson)

Estimated Net Worth: US$500 million

MrBeast is the second YouTuber ever to reach 100 million subscribers. He began content creation with simple Minecraft videos at the age of thirteen. Now, his content mainly focuses on philanthropy and fast-paced content; much of his money also goes towards giveaways and charity.

MrBeast’s biggest charity effort to date is called TeamSeas, in which he and fellow YouTuber Mark Rober teamed up to raise $30 million to remove 30 million pounds of trash from the seas. In addition, he has given away around $3 million worth of clothing to homeless shelters and other low-income areas. Another one of his notable efforts was when he paid for 1000 blind people to have their sight restored.

It has been reported that MrBeast earns around $40,000 daily just from YouTube. In fact, his Squid Game recreation video garnered around 4.6 million views in less than two hours after it was uploaded. MrBeast’s YouTube revenue continues to increase with his rising popularity, and people have questioned whether his charity efforts are ethical, considering he profits greatly off of each documented philanthropic project.

However, this does not change the fact that MrBeast’s charity work is changing the lives of many, from giving sight to the visually impaired to giving clothing to the homeless to cleaning up the seas. The YouTuber’s commitment to philanthropy is evident, and that may very well be a contributing factor to his immensely successful YouTube channel. Luckily, MrBeast doesn’t plan on discontinuing his YouTube channel anytime soon. He says, “I want to make YouTube videos until the day I die, I love this so much.”

And it is this passion and dedication that contributes to the popularity of many of the YouTubers mentioned in the list, as well as those that didn’t make the list. When one loves what they do and identifies how it can have a maximal impact on the world, the possibilities are endless.