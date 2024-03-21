Affordable and Ethical Alternatives to Brands Like SHEIN

On TikTok we see hundreds of people posting clothing hauls of their Shein orders. This side of TikTok is very popular amongst users, and it is now referred to as SHEIN-Tok. Despite information circulating regarding Shein’s unethical behaviour, the company’s popularity has not diminished.

Perhaps this is because of the lack of encouragement and information on how to shop sustainably and affordably simultaneously. Surprise! The two do in fact coexist.

People who have access to charity shops should be encouraged and educated to try them out in 2024.

SHEIN’S Controversy: Modern-Day Slavery?

One way SHEIN remains a multi-billion-dollar company while selling cheap clothes is by exploiting its workers. According to the investigative app ‘good on you’, Garment workers make two cents per item on clothing they produce, having to make 500 items of clothing per day. If mistakes are made, workers are penalized 2/3 of their wages.

Some workers work 75-hour weeks with one to two days off per month. This breaks labour laws in China which clearly state a maximum eight-hour shift and 40-hour working week.

SHEIN updates its website daily with an average of 6000 new styles. It promotes excessive consumption. You can not humanly list that many clothes on a website daily. This method of exploitation is highly successful, SHEIN makes more money than Zara and H&M combined.

The rights of SHEIN workers were first brought to media attention in 2022 when a TikTok video claimed that workers were hiding concerning messages in clothing packages. The viral video shows secret messages like ‘help me,’ ‘SOS’,’ and ‘I have dental pain.’

These videos began the spread of disturbing child labor allegations. The validity of these images can not be confirmed, but they did spark internet speculation into the conditions of SHEIN factories.

The reality of fast fashion. Shutterstock/ErnestRose

SHEIN often steals designs from small businesses artists and designers without any credit. They plagiarize designs that likely took months to work on and sell for little to nothing.

This affects the entirety of the fast fashion industry. How can anyone compete with similar products being sold for a fraction of their price? SHEIN’S immoral success may incentivize other companies to adopt its exploitative tactics. It is creating an industry-wide expectation of exploitation As well as an unrealistic consumer expectation that a shirt should be $1.

The Environment

The fast fashion industry is the second largest polluter in the world, while SHEIN is the biggest fast fashion retailer worldwide. A lot of their synthetic fabrics, like polyester and nylon, can take between 30 to 200 years to decompose.

The excessive consumption leads to textile waste. SHEIN’s clothes are made from heavy metals and toxic chemicals as well as cheap plastics.

Remember, if you buy from SHEIN and need to return something, your return will end up in a landfill. It’s best to donate it or resell it on your Depop.

Ultra-fast fashion is never actually cheap. According to Earth.org, the price is paid in 10% of global carbon emissions, 342 million barrels of petroleum for plastic fibers, 20% of global wastewater, and garment worker exploitation. Annually, 92 million tons of clothing end up in landfills. This is equivalent to one garbage truck every second.

Climate change. Credit: Shutterstock/ParabolStudio

The largest polluter worldwide. Shutterstock/climate-change-2254711_960_720-1.jpg

Why are Websites Like SHEIN Still Popular?

Despite information on its controversy spreading. SHEIN hauls still seem to be appearing all over TikTok. Even on a viral video showing the disturbing inside of a SHEIN factory, comments that disregard the horrors can be seen. For example, ‘crying holding a tissue but on the other hand, browsing through SHEIN website to order.’

In the Western world, it’s hard for people to empathize, understand and relate to. We live in a bubble where all the harm in the world is cut out of our peripherals. We don’t see the effects fast fashion has on developing countries – and it’s not nice to think about.

Often people disassociate from reality, seeing as it does not directly affect them. Cognitive dissonance.

Shame

Although the information about SHEIN’S ethics is disturbing, and it’s frustrating when people do not seem to care, shaming people will not be effective in making a change. To begin, you can never force someone to care as much as you do. Rather than shaming them, I believe in gently educating and encouraging them.

I also want to preface that the charity shopping tips I’m about to give are directed towards able-bodied, middle-class people who have the time and energy to not bulk buy off websites like SHEIN. Charity shopping is inaccessible for low-income families so it is important to keep that in consideration.

Without a doubt, SHEIN remains so popular due to its upkeep in trends, mass amount of options and its cheap prices. However, it remains popular due to the lack of information on cheap alternatives.

Depop is my first recommendation. Although it can seem tiring and expensive to just buy one item if I’m looking for one piece, I feel good buying from Depop as I’m supporting a fellow young person like a student, and I’m getting more life out of something they are finished with.

Depop- the app designed for selling second-hand clothes/ a way to clear your wardrobe of unwanted unworn clothing. Credit: Shutterstock/depop.jpg

Charity shopping

There are several charity shops in Dublin where I always find unique, authentic and affordable pieces. It’s a creative and fun activity-planning outfit, piecing bits and bobs together. I like the idea that the jewllery and clothing I find have a story behind it.

Capel Street, Thomas Street and Dun Laoghaire are known for having shops. My recommendations are mostly on Camden Street: The Irish Cancer Society, NCBI, Dublin Simon Community, Enable Ireland, Liberty and Oxfam.

There are usually Vincent’s scattered around multiple areas, for me in Kilbarrack. On Aungier Street, I recommend All Sorts.

Naturally, it is a big change being expected to buy all your clothes from places like these, but try them out for a few bits. Trust me you will have fun!

When I am abroad, an aspect I love is exploring vintage or street markets. You will always find so many cool things being sold unbelievably affordable- and no one else at home will likely ever have the same shirt as you.

The best part: the money you spend is supporting many amazing causes as these shops raise vital funds for charities nationwide.

Popular examples of charity shops. Credit: Shutterstock/Charity-Shops.jpg

Consume inspiring media

The media we consume can inspire us differently. For me, SHEIN hauls never come up on my for you page anymore. Since they are not on my algorithm, I’m never tempted to bulk-buy fast fashion.

I love looking on Pinterest and making boards of styles I like, and finding similar bits in charity shops. I also follow influencers on TikTok who shop sustainably. As a result, I get lots of tips and inspiration on my For You page.

Alternative sustainable brands

How can you find brands that are better than SHEIN? The app ‘Good on You’ ranks every retailer worldwide after thorough professional research and investigation. They have given SHEIN their worst ranking: ‘we avoid.’

They also supply lists of sustainable alternatives, brands that have improved; and good offers. One of my favourite sections listed is their SHEIN substitutes. These include:

CHNGE

Yes Friends

Honest Basics

Wildflo Studio

Toad&Co

AFrends

Plant Faced Clothing

WAWWA

CBAAF

Spell

Frankie

They also discuss animal welfare in fashion and the health effects of wearing different harsh materials.

Credit: Shutterstock/DaisyDaisy

I know how hard it can be to take on lots of changes at once. Even if you read this article or have a desire to care a little more or make a small change, then you should be proud of yourself. Try changing small things. The next time you’re in town, pop into one of my recommendations. You might surprise yourself by enjoying the experience.