Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Food & Drink

Is Munich’s Famous Oktoberfest Overrated?

Advice for navigating Munich’s traditional Oktoberfest.

Published

Munich Oktoberfest
Takashi Images/Shutterstock

After attending Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, some have claimed the event is overrated due to the crowds, lines, and expenses. Any of these elements alone can be a deterrent. However, Oktoberfest is still a bucket list item for many people, and the question remains, should it be?

As with any fair evaluation, we must examine the event’s history first. Oktoberfest began in 1810 as a wedding celebration between Prince Regent Ludwig of Bavaria and Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen. People enjoyed the event so much that it continued annually, and the festival was eventually moved to September for nicer weather. 

Munich Oktoberfest
Credit: Takashi Images/Shutterstock

How Crowded is Oktoberfest?

Last weekend, Munich debuted its first Oktoberfest in two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, people are naturally worried about crowds. In the beer tents, patrons must often sit back to back and at the same table with strangers. People also have to wait in line if they want a table in a tent or beer garden, which is necessary for drinking. 

Other consequences of Munich’s overcrowding include the rising prices of hotels and plane tickets. Because of Oktoberfest’s popularity, people travel from all over the world, resulting in high hotel costs and expensive plane tickets. We chose to stay in a hotel a bit further away from the festival to save on cost. Travelers can also save money by flying into Frankfurt, Germany, and then taking a train instead of flying directly into Munich

5 Tips for Navigating Oktoberfest

  1. Arrive early. If you want to sit in a beer tent on a Saturday or Sunday, arrive at one of the entrances at least an hour before the park opens at 9:00 am. 
  2. Do your research. Know which beer tent you want to sit in before waiting in line. This way, you will enter the right gate and know precisely where you want to claim a table. 
  3. Pack a small bag or wear a coat with pockets. You will not be allowed to enter Oktoberfest with an average-sized backpack. So, pack light to avoid storing your belongings in a tent at the entrance to the grounds. 
  4. Withdraw cash. There are many ATMs on the festival grounds, so be sure to use them. Otherwise, you will be unable to purchase most of the available goods. 
  5. Dress the part. Almost everyone wears traditional lederhosen for men and dirndls for women when attending Oktoberfest. These outfits can be found all over the city, but they are also available on Amazon for much cheaper. 
Munich Oktoberfest
Credit: Lightix/Shutterstock

So, is Oktoberfest Worth the Journey?

In short, yes. It is worth it if you are willing to wake up early and make friends with strangers. The experience of drinking from liter-sized beer glasses, eating Bavarian food, listening to traditional live music, and singing old German drinking songs is unmatched. Even if you do not drink, Oktoberfest has attractions for all, like carnival rides, shopping, and full sit-down food service in the tents. Munich’s festival is the original that influenced so many Oktoberfests all over the world. Being a part of this history is worth the journey in itself. 

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

M.A. Beckley is a reader, writer, and traveler - an expat with a lot of opinions. She is interested in anything relating to culture such as music, art, and history. She has taught English for eight years and is earning an MA in British Literature and Professional Writing.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Teacher fashion TikTok Teacher fashion TikTok

Life

“Could You Actually Wear This As A Teacher?”: This Trend Sparked The Great Clothing Debate

Do you care what your teachers wear?

9 hours ago
Cartoon of man carrying laptop with overflowing documents on his back Cartoon of man carrying laptop with overflowing documents on his back

Life

Should You Go On An Information Diet?

What we feed our minds is just as important as what we feed our bodies.

11 hours ago

Food & Drink

Get An Inside Look at Texas’s Number One BBQ Restaurant [Video]

The art of making the perfectly smoked piece of meat is more difficult than it seems,

11 hours ago
Shadow work Shadow work

Life

What Is Shadow Work And Why Does It Matter?

why working through our most troubled parts of ourselves leads to the best parts of ourselves.

2 days ago
Booktok lightlark Booktok lightlark

Life

The ‘Lightlark’ Controversy: A Study in the Dangerous Influence of BookTok

'Lightlark' is the latest 'BookTok' sensation - but what does it's unconventional journey to the press prove for the future of publishing?

2 days ago
Soulmate sketch Soulmate sketch

Life

Is “Soulmate Sketch” A Scam?

Everybody wants to meet their soulmate and this new online service called "Soulmate Sketch" claims it can provide an accurate drawing of your soulmate...

3 days ago
#5to9 #5to9

Life

5 to 9 Before 9 to 5: What Happens Before You Go To Work?

The "5 to 9 before 9 to 5" has been exploding on TikTok, encouraging productivity and full morning routines - but what does it...

4 days ago
Marianna Asimakopoulou Marianna Asimakopoulou

Culture

Capturing The Essence of Place: A Photographer’s Journey

Photographer Marianna Asimakopoulou describes her film photography and how she uniquely captures a sense of place.

6 days ago

Life

Family Vloggers: The Dark Side of Posting Your Child Online

Have you seen these famous children before?

6 days ago
Woman screaming into a megaphone against a yellow background Woman screaming into a megaphone against a yellow background

Life

Is Ranting Good For Us?

Is it as cathartic as we think?

September 14, 2022

Life

Life in Your 20s: 10 Reasons Why There’s No Need To Panic

Your 20s can be difficult. But you're not alone.

September 14, 2022

Life

What Is The Indomitable Human Spirit, and Why Do We Need It Right Now?

Optimism in the face of adversity.

September 13, 2022