Is German Horror Movie ‘Goodnight Mommy’ on Netflix?

If you’re looking for another horror movie to watch, there’s a new one streaming. Where can you watch Goodnight Mommy online? Is it on Netflix?

Horror movies are not just limited to October. Horror movies are especially on our minds during the fall, making it closer to the Halloween season. The most recent success at the box office is Goodnight Mommy, a German horror film about a mother and her twin sons who reunite for the first time in over three years.

Naomi Watts stars in a horror movie. Her character enjoys a quiet life as the mother of twins until she heals after an accident. However, her sons witness a change that leaves them worried that another person is under the bandages.

Is Goodnight Mommy on Netflix?

The horror movie is not streaming on Netflix.

The movie is an Amazon Studios production and is already on Prime Video. Unless something major happens to either Netflix or Amazon, we just don’t see that happening any time soon.

There are a few other options to watch on Netflix. No One Gets Out Alive, Possessor comes to mind, and Hypnotic. If you’re more in the mood for a TV show, look out for The Girl in the Mirror, The Haunting of Hill House, and Blood Red Sky.

Goodnight Mommy is available to stream on Prime Video.