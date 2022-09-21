Get An Inside Look at Texas’s Number One BBQ Restaurant [Video]

How often do you stop and think about all of the steps it takes for your food to become the delicious morsels that it is? Probably not until you were just asked. Not just where all of the ingredients come from and how they’re sourced, but also the time and preparation it took to make each piece of the meal a masterpiece. The people who make it took their time to create the masterpiece bite by bite so remember that. For now, let’s dive into Texas’s number one BBQ restaurant.

Goldee’s in Kennedale, Texas has been named Texas Monthly’s number one BBQ restaurant. A small group of friends who had worked for other BBQ restaurants met talked about the business of BBQ and decided to start their own business. But they have built something much more than just another BBQ restaurant, especially being in Texas. Only open three days a week but their fan base is so strong that they wait all week to be able to get their hands on some brisket, ribs, turkey, sausages, sides, homemade bread, and banana pudding. From trimming the briskets by hand to saving all of the trimmings for the sides and making beef tallow to keep the briskets moist and tender, there isn’t a lot they don’t do to be able to give their customers the best food possible.

Welcome to Goldee’s

Credit: Alvin Zhou Films/YouTube

The time and attention they give to each piece of meat, making the bread from scratch, and stirring that banana pudding until it’s just right go a long way to bring their customers back week after week. Who knew trimming brisket was such an art form? And making homemade bread on top of that and sides? They really go the extra mile to make the best food, every menu item is the best it can be. Going to other BBQ restaurants to see what they are doing and appreciating the craftsmanship of it all also makes them stand out. Willing to do what it takes to make the best food possible and not be in it for awards and the title of number one restaurant, that makes them number one not just for food but for humility and the love of food.

