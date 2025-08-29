The Pressure Of Drinking Alcohol At University And What I Learned

University is one of the most amazing and unique experiences anyone can have. However, sometimes the drinking culture can get in the way.

It is that huge step before the real world of longer days and working full-time, where a kick of reality is waiting.

When I think about my time at university so far, I mostly reminisce about the days spent meeting new people. Also, the nights spent awake studying and other nights partying. Having fun.

However, just thinking about the idea of university, the nightlife seems to stand out most. The jokes are made about how students drink and sleep rather than study. It is common everywhere.

The drinking culture at university has been depicted in films, music videos and social media. The house party and “frat parties” are what some people live for. I for one, could not wait to see this for myself.

It’s okay to deny a drink. Credit: Shutterstock/Ermak Oksana

My lecturer used to joke with the class, asking if we had just come from the club if we looked awfully tired. Sometimes, some people had only managed to get a couple of hours of sleep before class.

On the day I moved into my accommodation, there was word going around that someone in a nearby block was hosting a house party. I had never been to one before, so this was exciting. Unfortunately, it was not what I had dreamed about, unless you were drunk enough to notice it sucked.

Even so, we still ended up walking to the nearest club following a group of strangers, but this is what university is all about, isn’t it?

History of the drinking culture at university

Drinking alcohol has happened for centuries. Dating back to medieval times. It was said that the water supplied to them was unsafe for the public to consume. So, they resorted to drinking ale and wine.

In the early modern period, drinking became one of the rituals and traditions that initially began as just a toast, which may have led to heavy drinking.

Around the 19th century, students and drinking became well-companied. In America, Fraternities began to drink as a way of getting to know one another and made alcohol one of the key things needed for this to happen. For people in Britain, “pub crawls” or “pub golf” started to emerge. This is where you attempt to go to every pub in your area and drink alcohol from each one. Sometimes this could mean way too many drinks. Drinking alcohol after exams and school terms started to become a tradition.

Today, these drinking standards remain the same and are still popular all around the world. It is now the social norm to see or hear students out drinking.

I asked a group of students, either currently at university or recently graduated, if they felt like they needed to drink during “Fresher’s Week.” 53% said that they did, and 68% of people said that they enjoyed it too.

The influence of clubs and pubs

Drinking at a party with friends can be great! Credit: Shutterstock/Anton Vierietin

Clubs and pubs at my university (the University of Gloucestershire) seem to promote these “student nights.” Every Wednesday night, it was party night for those on the nearby campuses, which was then passed on to the university itself to promote during their “Fresher’s Week.”

The week before you officially start the academic year. Although this week is said to be just for understanding your course and meeting your new classmates and professors. It is commonly used for drinking throughout the week. The party before the real thing begins.

Each night during the week has themes, which in a sense, bring people with similar interests together. For example, ABBA night or Harry Styles night. Everyone gets to dress up as their favorite artist and dance to the songs all night.

Now, this all seems positive and enjoyable, which it can be, but the drinking culture can also be perturbing for some if surrounded by the wrong people.

Tips for staying safe when drinking

Drinking as a celebration is common all over the world. Credit: Shutterstock/ Davide Angelini

Only drinking the amount you are comfortable with is the main thing to do. This may seem basic, but it is necessary to know when enough is enough. Ensure that your friends are safe and also drinking what they want.

Make sure to never leave your drink alone. Unfortunately, these days it is not safe to leave your drink with anyone you do not know.

Stay in a group as walking home alone with alcohol in your system can be unsafe, especially if you are still unfamiliar with your way back.

Research transport home before going out as it may come in handy if you feel unwell or someone with you does. Knowing more than one way to get home will increase your safety when out.

Most importantly, know your limit.

How I felt pressured into drinking

The peer pressure of drinking can become intense. Credit: Shutterstock/ Motortion Films

For me, drinking whilst at university felt almost forced because back home, I did not drink much at all. Everyone seemed used to drinking, meaning their pace and alcohol intake were a lot higher than mine was. As I did not feel comfortable telling anyone this, I tried to keep up.

The night consisted of bright lights, many drinks, and lots of drinking games; this seemed encouraging to drink more at the time. Now thinking back on it, it felt like I had to do what was said to fit in.

The next few days of the first week, I had flatmates banging on my door, pleading for me to join them. Many times, I was told that I was boring if I did not. I insisted I was happy to stay in my room as I did not want to join and thanked them.

A huge 74% of students said drinking at university was not a necessity to experience the “uni life.” This made me confused as to why this was the only time everyone was asked to come together. No one wanted to go watch a film or chill out together until later on in the first semester.

Some nights, I did end up wishing I had just said yes and gone, even if I knew I would not have enjoyed it much. I just wanted to make friends, and at first, this felt like the only way.

So why do so many do it?

People always say that a night out is the best way to get to know someone. At least that’s what I heard a lot at university. I understand where they are coming from, I really do. Drinking can sometimes make you forget you are nervous to meet new people, adding a sense of confidence to talk to new people. Doing this at university is incredibly useful, especially if you are going to be living with them for the next year.

Then again, finding similar hobbies and going to do those together is also an amazing way of getting to know someone. Even if this means going to watch a film you both enjoy or going to eat the same style of food.

Eventually, I realized there were many ways to meet people and make friends who have the same interests as me. Without feeling like I needed to have a drink at all.

Activities to do instead of drinking

Trying sports at your local sports center is so exciting. There are so many to try. Credit: Shutterstock/ Dragon Images

Starting a new hobby is beneficial in so many ways, especially if you want to cut drinking out of your life. This commitment can remove you from the environment you no longer want to be in. Or want to get away from now and then. It is also exciting to get good at a sport. It gives you that sense of accomplishment that drinking cannot give.

Even if this means trying that one sport you have always wanted to try. Many universities have societies and yes, drinking can also be involved. However, you can also just go for the sports side of it and leave out the drinking part.

I started badminton alongside my partner as we had both played it for fun previously and wanted to finally get into it. Doing this is a great distraction from drinking alcohol. It is enjoyable getting better at it and trying to win some matches. I may even join the society at my university.

Top recommendations from me

Working out with friends makes time fly. Credit: Shutterstock/ Monster Ztudio

Going to the gym and working on what you eat is another way of taking alcohol out as the positive side effects from the gym (and healthy eating!) are incredible. This includes better mental health, an increase in energy levels and a sense of self-accomplishment. Many gyms also have classes, which is a great way to meet some new people and make friends through this.

Quitting drinking alcohol or reducing the amount you drink has so many benefits, which include: becoming more energetic, having more money saved and feeling healthier.

Meal prep at university can be time-consuming, but doing it on the weekend, when others would go out, gives you time to do it. Meals at university are notoriously awful, so creating better meals is worthwhile. It is easy to fall into the trap of microwave meals, so planning what food you will have is beneficial and time-consuming.

Baking can be very rewarding, especially if you want to share what you bake with the people you live with at university. Making this a weekend plan can also lead you away from the loud drinking sessions if you want. You could make a habit out of this by baking something different every weekend.

Even just reading that book or playing that game you have been thinking about for ages can help you cut drinking from your life.

Becoming comfortable in yourself

Feeling comfortable in your own skin will improve your mental health! Credit: Shutterstock/ Jacob Lund

At the end of the day, it should only be you who decides on what is right for you. University is a great place to do this. It is that time in life when you can really start to become an individual. Everything is chosen by you: the course you do, the place you stay, the activities you get up to.

Do the things you want to do without thinking of what others will think. It can take over your life being scared of how others may react or see you. Be who you want to be.

Even though I may have pointed out some negative experiences of the drinking culture at university. This does not mean that you should stop if you do not want to. It is completely up to you to make that decision, not anyone else. Do what makes you feel like you.