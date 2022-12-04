Ziwe Season 2 Episode 9: Release Date, Updates And More

Ziwe is a late-night talk show hosted by a Nigerian-American comedian and writer, Ziwe Fumudoh. The talk show made its debut on May 9, 2021, on Showtime.

The comedian is known for her satirical commentary on politics, race relations, and young adulthood. She has also created a show on YouTube that originally featured some of her non-Black friends called Baited with Ziwe. She has also written jokes for Stephen Colbert and done work on The Orion.

The show‘s first season concluded in six episodes and featured musical numbers, interviews with Gloria Steinem, Andrew Yang, and many more. The show’s format is known for its colourful sets and highly accessorized wild costumes.

The show was renewed for another run In June 2021 and premiered on May 1, 2022. It is scheduled to conclude with 12 episodes. As of yet, it has released eight episodes. The latest episode aired on November 27, 2022. The ninth episode is said to be released on December 4, 2022, and is titled “Tech”. The episode can be seen on Showtime at 11 PM ET.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Blake Griffin and Joel Kim joining Ziwe. They will be discussing issues related to technology. And how it is affecting the world in the modern days and even the kids at some point.

This season Ziwe was seen with numerous personalities, including Michael Che, Julia Fox, George Civeris, Sam Taggart, Michael Antonucci, Benito Skinner, Katya Zamolodchikova, Adam Pally, Luann De Lesseps, and many more.