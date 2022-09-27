‘The Recruit’ Starring Noah Centieno Release Date, Cast, Synopsis, And More

Noah Centineo will return to Netflix with a brand-new “The Recruit” series. You fell in love with him in All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, but now he’s starring in the new series The Recruit, coming to Netflix in December 2022.

Noah Centineo was featured to announce the title of the series during Netflix’s 2022 TUDUM global fan event. As the star announced at the event, the series is called The Recruit, and it will premiere on December 16, 2022.

The Cast of The Recruit cast

Noah Centineo executive produces the series and headlines the series as Owen Hendricks. Following Noah Centineo’s casting as the series lead in April 2021.

Here’s the main cast of the new Netflix series:

Aarti Mann as Violet

Fivel Stewart as Hannah

Byron Mann as Xander

Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks

Colton Dunn as Lester

Laura Haddock as Max

Vondie Curtis-Hall as Walter Nyland

Angel Parker as Dawn

Linus Roache as Senator Smoot

Kaylah Zander as Amelia

Daniel Quincy Annoh as Terence

Kristian Bruun as Janus Ferber

Synopsis of The Recruit

Here’s the official synopsis via Netflix:

“Centineo stars as Owen Hendricks, a young CIA lawyer whose first week on the job gets off to a rocky start. After discovering a threatening letter by former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), who’s planning to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime, Owen finds himself entangled in a dangerous and absurd world of power politics and mischievous players. As if the stakes weren’t already high enough, he must now travel the world in hopes of completing his assignment and making a mark at the CIA.”