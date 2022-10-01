Young Royals Season 2 Cast, Release Date, First Four Minutes, And More

Young Royals is now streaming on Netflix. Season 1 premiered on July 1, 2021, and it was quickly renewed for a second season.

When the Young Royal’s first season finished on Netflix, everyone wondered when their season 2 release date would be. It looks like they’ll have to wait a while after all, though it might not be too much longer now.

Netflix ordered the second season of Young Royals in September 2021, with plans to release the series next year. And based on early reviews for the new season, it’s shaping up to be pretty excellent.

We share all the information regarding the upcoming Royal family season 2 below.

Netflix has renewed the show ‘Young Royals’ for season 2, which will be coming to Netflix in November 2022.

The Cast of Young Royals season 2

Many of the main cast members are returning for season 2. Here are those who will be returning:

Frida Argenton as Sara Eriksson

Nikita Uggla as FElice Ehrencrona

Omar Rudberg as Simon Eriksson

Malte Gårdinger as August of Årnäs

Edvin Ryding as Prince Wilhelm of Sweden

Young Royals season 2 first four minutes.

Netflix revealed that the new season would be coming on November 1 and shared its first look. The first four minutes of the Young Royals season 2 premiere episode also dropped.