Will There Be a ‘Now You See Me 3’? Here’s Everything We Know

Now You See Me premiered in theatres in May 2013. The sequel Now You See Me 2 arrived at the theatres three years after its release. There have been rumors about a third movie, but news and updates have been radio-silent.

The first movie’s cast involves Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, Michael Caine, and Morgan Freeman, among others.

The movie is based on a team of talented magicians and illusionists who call themselves the Four Horsemen. Their fascinating and mesmerizing tricks are for a good cause. Well, kind of.

The Four Horsemen rob the wealthy and corrupt using their tricks, and federal agents try to stop them.

Now You See Me 2 follows the Four Horsemen when they are in trouble in China. Tech wiz Walter Mabry (Radcliffe) hires the illusionist to steal a chip that can control every computer in the world.

Is Now You See Me three still happening?

The last update from Collider was on September 29th, 2022. Sources suggest that Bobby Cohen and Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman will be the producers, and Meredith Wieck and Chisom Ude will oversee the project for Lionsgate. Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer is supposed to direct the third movie. That’s all we know.

Movie Web reports that the movie could be coming “sometime in 2023,” but this was back in September 2022, so a lot could’ve happened. We think it is going to be late 2023 or early 2024. Provided if the movie is still going to happen.

