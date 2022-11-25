Connect with us

Who Won The Big Brunch?

The Big Brunch
The series is Created and hosted by Dan Levy. It showcases the contestants’ skills while introducing them to the audience through their backstories and dreams for their businesses.

With Levy, chef Sohla El-Waylly and restaurateur Will Guidara’s support, the ten contestants put in everything they got. However, nearly every episode saw a chef getting eliminated from the competition until, finally, only three were left:

Danielle Sespy – The Founder and Chef of The Hungry Gnome, a New York-based wholesale and online bakery also caters.

Chef J Chong – Based in Asheville, NC, Chong brings traditional Cantonese food and culinary experience to the region through pop-ups.
Chef Daniel Harthausen – Owner and Chef of Young Mother, a pop-up restaurant based in Richmond, VA.

Who won The Big Brunch?

After presenting three of their courses/items and their business plans to the judges, Daniel Harthausen was declared the winner. It was risky to bet on a 26-year-old whose business isn’t as tested and proven as Sespy’s. But the judges decided they wanted to bet on the chef converting his pop-up to a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Richmond, VA.

J Chong’s dishes had been incredible throughout the competition, but she’d just started to think about where she wanted to take her business in the finale when she was tasked with creating a plan for the $300,000 investment.

Sespy planned to expand her business to fulfill the new production demand once she transitioned to selling frozen baked goods nationwide. However, as much as Levy, El-Waylly, and Guidara acknowledged in her business, they wanted to invest in Young Mother due to its unique and compelling lane.

